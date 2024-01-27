LeBron James and the Western All Stars are early favorites over Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Eastern squad.

On Thursday evening, the starters for the upcoming 2023-24 NBA All-Star game were announced, with LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers and Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks being the leading vote-getters for each respective conference, meaning that those two will be team captains for the contest, which is switching back to its old West vs East format this year. Although the Lakers have been quite up and down so far this year, James has continued to play at a stellar level in his Age 39 season and clearly remains one of the, if not the most recognizable face in the sport.

With this year's revamped format, interest has been piqued as to whether Antetokounmpo's Eastern squad or LeBron James' West All Stars will have the edge in the game, which is set to take place in Indianapolis next month. The folks in Vegas certainly have their thoughts, as the Western All Stars are currently a 2.5 point favorite to win the game, per FanDuel Sportsbook.

Of course, we don't quite yet know the full teams for each squad, as the All Star reserves have yet to be announced and will surely play a big part in determining the final betting lines for the game. Joining James on the Western team will be Kevin Durant, Nikola Jokic, Luka Doncic, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, while Antetokounmpo will start alongside Joel Embiid, Tyrese Haliburton, Damian Lillard, and Jayson Tatum.

The reserves for each team, decided by the coaches, are set to be announced next week.