Nikki Garcia, formerly known as Nikki Bella, has requested privacy following the recent arrest of her husband, Artem Chigvintsev, NYpost reports. The “Dancing With the Stars” professional was taken into custody on Thursday morning at their Napa Valley residence. Arrested for felony domestic violence under California Penal Code 273.5(a), Chigvintsev’s bail has been set at $25,000.

According to Napa County Sheriff’s Department records, the arrest occurred just before 10 a.m., after Chigvintsev made a 911 call and then rescinded it moments later. The police responded promptly and detained him without incident. Chigvintsev is now facing allegations of injuring a spouse or cohabitant, a charge that has serious legal consequences.

Nikki Garcia’s representative has commented on the situation, urging for discretion and privacy during this challenging time. The couple’s recent celebrations, including their second wedding anniversary, have sharply contrasted with these legal troubles. Just days before the arrest, Chigvintsev had shared a heartfelt anniversary message on Instagram, expressing deep love and devotion to Garcia. Garcia, in turn, had celebrated their relationship by sharing touching lyrics from Elvis Presley’s “Can’t Help Falling in Love,” reflecting on their journey together.

“This is a private matter, and Nikki asks for privacy for her and her family at this time.”

Social Media Contrast and Public Reaction

In the wake of the arrest, Nikki Garcia had been active on social media, sharing updates from a facial appointment the day before the incident. Despite the arrest overshadowing their anniversary celebrations, Garcia and Chigvintsev had publicly reaffirmed their commitment to each other, highlighting the sudden and stark turn of events.

The arrest has sparked considerable media attention, and while Garcia has not yet publicly commented on the specifics of the incident, she has emphasized the need for privacy. As Chigvintsev navigates the legal ramifications of the charge, both he and Garcia are likely to face increased scrutiny from the public and media.

The couple’s fans and followers await further updates, while Garcia continues to request understanding and space as they deal with these serious allegations.