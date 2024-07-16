Here is everything you need to know about Nintendo World Championships NES Edition, including its release date, gameplay, trailers, and more.

Nintendo World Championships NES Edition Release Date: July 18, 2024

The Nintendo World Championships NES Edition releases on July 18, 2024 for the Nintendo Switch. Pre-orders are now open for the game on the Nintendo Store and the Nintendo eShop.

It is a speedrunning game, containing levels at most, but not whole games. The game includes over 150 challenges across 13 different NES titles, namely:

The Original Donkey Kon (1986)

Balloon Fight (1986)

Excitebike (1985)

Ice Climber (1985)

Kirby’s Adventure (1993)

Super Mario Bros. (1986)

Super Mario Bros. The Lost Levels (1986)

Super Mario Bros. 2 (1988)

Super Mario Bros. 3 (1990)

The Legend of Zelda (1987)

The Adventure of Link (1988)

Kid Icarus (1987)

Metroid (1987)

The Digital copy of the game costs $29.99 on the Nintendo Store. The Physical Deluxe set is $59.99.

Nintendo World Championships NES Edition Gameplay

Firstly, you choose a game to “play.” Then, you select one of the many challenges and its difficulty level.

Once you’ve selected your challenge, you’ll be taken to a screen that reminds you what the objective is, shows your Personal Best, and gives a bit of info on what game the challenge is from.

Before you begin, there will be a quick demonstration video that will show you how to complete the objective. The clip will play in a continuous loop, so you can watch it as many times as you need to get ready. Once you’re feeling confident you know what to do, just press Start.

There are “Legend Challengers,” which are entire levels of games. For example, you can go through the entire first dungeon of the Legend of Zelda game.

With a Nintendo Switch Online membership, you can compete against other players in the world and see where you rank on the leaderboards in five challenges that rotate each week. You also gain access to Survival Mode, where you get matched up against ghost data during three weekly challenges. On top of all these, you can watch a replay of the fastest run in the world for each challenge.

Nintendo World Championships NES Edition also has couch co-op where up to 8 players can compete against each other or take on individual challenges. There is an automatic rewind feature, too, allowing players to undo mistakes and try again.

You can customize your profile with unlockable icons, earnable badges, and Hype Tags.

