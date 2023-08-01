According to various sources, it would appear that Nintendo is targeting 2024 as the release year for its next-gen console.

The news comes courtesy of VGC, whose sources with knowledge of Nintendo's next-gen console gave information about the subject. According to them, Nintendo is “likely to release new hardware” in 2024. Specifically, they said it would arrive during the “second half of 2024.” The sources explained that they are doing this to make sure that they have “ample stock available on day one.”

Other sources gave more information regarding the hardware itself. For starters, they mentioned that the next-gen console would also have a portable mode, similar to the Switch. Additionally, they said that the console would launch with an LCD screen, compared to an OLED one. They say that this is likely to reduce production costs thanks to the “increased storage needed for higher fidelity games.” Other than that, it would also have the capability to accept physical games via cartridges.

Although it was only recently that sources provided this information, Nintendo itself has already given some hints that the next generation was coming soon. During their shareholder's meeting back in June, Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa was asked about the lifespan of the Switch. According to him, he stated that he believes the Switch is “entering its final stages.” This is due to the fact that according to their release history, the release window for the next generation is usually six to seven years. The Wii U, for example, came out six years after the Wii, and the Super Famicom came out seven years after the Famicom (examples given by Furukawa).

Since the Nintendo Switch came out back in 2017, that means its six to seven-year window ends in 2024. This lines up with the information that sources gave VGC.

An important thing to note is that during the same shareholder's meeting, Furukawa mentioned that Nintendo Accounts will carry over to the next-gen console. They will also keep releasing titles for the Nintendo Switch even if the new console is out. They will also release more content for existing titles. Basically, they are not dropping support for the Switch even if the new console is already out.

