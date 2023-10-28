The Philadelphia Eagles' “tush push” play has been a topic of controversy in the NFL. Some fans and teams have called for the league to ban the play. Meanwhile, others argue that it should be allowed. The play involves two players behind the quarterback, who help push him over the line to secure a first down or score a touchdown. Despite the criticism, there is far more support for keeping the tush push than banning it. In this article, we will discuss why the NFL does not need to ban the tush push and why it should be allowed.

Tush Push?

The Tush Push has recently regained popularity (or infamy) in the NFL. This is particularly due to the Philadelphia Eagles' effective use of it. This play involves a quarterback sneak, with two players positioned behind the quarterback to help push him across the goal line. The Eagles have successfully executed this play over 90 percent of the time. This makes it a valuable asset in their playbook. Nevertheless, the Tush Push has faced criticism from some fans and other teams. They argue that it poses a danger and should be prohibited. The debate surrounding the Tush Push has made it a captivating topic for discussion, with arguments on both sides.

When it comes to embracing a traditional football mentality, no NFL team does it better than the Philadelphia Eagles. They've taken it to another level by consistently running the tush push. This particular play has become the talk of the league, as the Eagles successfully execute a quarterback sneak more than 90 percent of the time. Defenses struggle to stop it, and other teams haven't been able to replicate its success. This rugby-inspired play, reminiscent of the Eagles' glory days in the 1940s when Steve Van Buren was a powerhouse, is once again in vogue.

Brotherly Love

The Eagles prefer to call it the “Brotherly Shove” rather than tush push, though. The move, of course, has been a subject of discussion in the NFL for over a year now. It's a play that seems to work exceptionally well for the Eagles but has proven challenging for other teams to replicate. While it may not be the most visually appealing play, the Eagles have had a remarkable percent conversion rate since the beginning of last year. In the previous year, when the Eagles made their Super Bowl run, they succeeded on 36 out of 39 attempts (92.3 percent) with this play.

Here we will look at why the NFL does not need to ban the tush push, which will surely be to the delight of Philadelphia Eagles fans.

More Supporters Than Critics

While some NFL fans have been advocating for the league to outlaw the tush push used by the Eagles, it seems that such a ban is not imminent. There is reportedly a much stronger backing for retaining the tush push than for banning it.

It's just that Jalen Hurts and the Eagles have made this move so popular and so hard to replicate. When opposing teams cannot replicate it, they would much rather ban it. Oh well.

The thing is that the Eagles simply position two players behind Hurts to assist in propelling him over the goal line. Other NFL teams have tried to replicate this play, but more often than not, they have struggled, highlighting the considerable skill required. It also helps that Hurts himself is quite strong and he has arguably the best offensive line in the league protecting him.

It Is Legal

It's important to note that the tush push is entirely within the bounds of NFL regulations. The move itself does not violate any rules. This play entails two players helping the quarterback cross the goal line, and this is well within the rules of the game. As long as the play is executed in compliance with the rules, there is no justification for banning it.

While some have raised concerns about the safety of the tush push, there is no substantive evidence supporting this contention. This play does not appear to be more perilous than other standard NFL plays like a quarterback sneak or a running play. So long as the players execute it within the established rules, there is no reason to consider it more hazardous than other plays.

It's also worth noting that other teams like the New York Giants have attempted the “Brotherly Shove.” Unfortunately, in the process, two of their offensive linemen sustained injuries during Week 5. Despite their efforts, they were unable to convert a first down using this play. Some argue that the only way to prevent its success is to outlaw the play. However, that would involve reversing a 2005 NFL decision that had previously banned the act of pushing a ball-carrier forward.

It Does Add Excitement

There is no doubt that the tush push has become a pretty interesting play in the NFL, with fans and players alike enjoying the excitement it brings to the game. The play is a potentially valuable tool for teams, allowing them to convert short-yardage situations and score touchdowns. Banning the play would take away that exciting element and diminish a tactical layer of the game.

Looking Ahead

In conclusion, the tush push is a legal and tactical play that should be allowed in the NFL. While some have argued that it is dangerous and should be banned, there is no evidence to support this claim. The play is no more dangerous than other plays in the NFL, and it adds excitement to the game. Banning the play would take away an exciting tactical element of the game and make it less enjoyable for fans. As such, the NFL does not need to ban the tush push, and it should be allowed to continue as a legal play in the league.