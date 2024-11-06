MrBeast is back with a new challenge, and this one has a $100,000 prize. The scene unfolds in Orlando, where MrBeast is standing next to a large container filled with cash, with world champion sprinter Noah Lyles by his side. Lyles, who has earned his title as the fastest man on Earth, is ready to take on anyone, and MrBeast has just called YouTube star Speed to set up an unexpected race, per social media.

Expand Tweet

During his live stream, MrBeast calls Speed, setting the stage for a $100K bet. At first, Speed hesitates, claiming he is in Miami and the location is too far for him to participate. MrBeast and Lyles mock his excuse, lightheartedly pushing him to reconsider. MrBeast tells Speed that winning the race would make him the fastest man on Earth, which is all Speed needs to hear.

Speed, now intrigued by the challenge, agrees to the race but mentions he’ll need to drive the three hours to Orlando. He promises to text MrBeast back soon to confirm, and just like that, the challenge is set.

The Race: High Stakes and Bragging Rights

With the $100,000 on the line, fans are eagerly anticipating whether Speed will make the trip and take on Noah Lyles. Lyles, known for his world-class speed, enters as the clear favorite, but Speed’s confidence and competitive spirit could turn the race into an exciting event. The challenge has become more than just a bet for money—it’s a chance for bragging rights, as the two competitors look to claim the title of the fastest.

As fans wait to see if Speed will follow through, the energy surrounding the race continues to build. If Speed does show up, it will be a thrilling contest. With both competitors eager to prove their speed, this race is sure to be one of the most anticipated events in the online and sports world.