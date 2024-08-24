Noah Lyles' girlfriend is unbothered by the theatrics the sprinter pulls on the track. Lyles has been dating his girlfriend, Junelle Bromfield, since 2022. Bromfield is also an Olympian in Track & Field.

“Of course, I have a very large personality,” Lyles tells PEOPLE, “but having people who I feel are grounded around me and having a good support system keeps me closer to, hey, I have a great talent and it is seen in the public as a great thing, but at the end of the day, I'm just a normal human being.”

Bromfield seems just as that, a normal human being, and its not how he presents himself when they are alone.

“Something that she says that truly makes me fall in love with her every time is, ‘I don't really look at his personality on the track.’ That's not the guy that she says she likes,” he told PEOPLE of Bromfield.

“Every time she says that, I think I fall more in love with her because eventually I'm not going to be a track and field runner. And if she got caught up in that personality, I think I would be a little sad because it is just for the track,” he continues. “That's the energy that I give there but that's not the energy that I give when I'm home, when we're on dates, when we’re inspiring others.”

Bromfield and Lyles live and train together in Florida and have been on the biggest stages of their career side-by-side. However, they like to keep their relationship private.

“We're both Olympic medalists, we're both two-time Olympians, we've been to multiple world championships together. And even though our journeys are different, we still are fighters and we have a lot of the same qualities,” he says. “I think that's what attracts us to each other to begin with. I feel that we don't let our accolades really change the view of how we see each other.”

Noah Lyles Defends Girlfriend Junelle Bromfield In Instagram Post

While Lyles and Bromfield keep a low profile with their relationship, the gold medalist did not keep quiet about the disrespect his girlfriend received last week.

“I just want to say how incredibly proud I am of my GF and give her the flowers she deserves now [flowers emoji]. She has been through so much in her life that I could never imagine fighting through. Beyond that she is a survivor, 2x Olympian, Olympic medalists, Multi world championship medalist, and has been representing Jamaica on the world stage since she was 8 years old,” he wrote in the caption on Instagram last week.

He continued: “But the most impressive thing I’ve seen recently is how she’s dealt with the pure disrespect and hatred towards her from her own country. This woman has been attacked by people who have never met her, heard her name before, never seen her smile, or heard what she believes in. But she keeps moving forward knowing that God will always make a way. Thats why God keeps blessing her!”

Bromfield, who is on Jamaica's Olympic Track & Field team, got backlash online Lyles' interview with “Track World News” podcast went viral alluding that Bromfield told Lyles secret information about Jamaica's men's track team.

“Thank you baby For always supporting long before we even started dating,” Bromfield wrote in the comment section, adding. “I love and appreciate you always.”