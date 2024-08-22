ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Noah Lyles and Tyreek Hill have been talking about a potential race for the past few weeks, but nothing has been set in stone as of yet. What has been released is the betting odds if they were to race, and Lyles looks to have an advantage on Hill so far.

Lyles is a heavy favorite to win the 100-meter between the two since he won the gold medal at the Paris Olympics for the race. The odds think that Hill may have a better chance of winning a race that isn't too long, but Lyles is still the favorite. With the betting odds out, everyone is waiting for a contract to be signed at this point.

Tyreek Hill thinks he can beat Noah Lyles in a race

The Noah Lyles and Tyreek Hill discourse started when the Miami Dolphins wide receiver said he could beat Lyles in a race.

“I won’t beat him by a lot but I will beat Noah Lyles, and guess what when I beat I’m going to put on a COVID mask and let him know I mean business because I do mean business,” Hill said on the Up & Adams show.

Lyles mentioned to NBC News that he'll be interested in racing Hill but under one condition.

“I mean if somebody wants to sponsor the event and we’re racing for millions of dollars and it’s on a track and we’re running 100 meters, then sure, we can race,” Lyles said.

“But it has to be legit, I’m not here to do gimmicks. You’re racing against a guy who has worked his whole life to get the title of ‘the world’s fastest man’ and you’ve worked to be a great football player. You can’t just jump the line because you’re a great football player.”

It's uncertain if this race will come to fruition, but it looks like the two athletes are ready to get on the track.