Norfolk State is already a strong force in athletics, with competitive men’s and women’s basketball teams and solid performances across other sports. However, Michael Vick aims to revitalize the football program, which has struggled to find success since joining the MEAC in 1997. With the support of the Norfolk State community as well as Michael Vick fans around the nation, the former NFL star could have the resources needed to turn the Spartans into a perennial winner.

In September, Norfolk State University Athletics launched the Gold Standard Collective, which serves as the official Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) collective for Spartan student-athletes. The collective is powred by Student Athlete NIL (SANIL) and looks to provide student-athletes with resources and support as they build their personal brands in the evolving NIL era of college athletics.

“The unveiling of the Gold Standard Collective marks a monumental breakthrough for our university and our student-athletes,” said Norfolk State Athletic Director Melody Webb in a statement last Fall. “Through the help of SANIL's innovative approach to the world of NIL, Norfolk State student-athletes will now boast a significant advantage in establishing and maintaining a personal brand.”

The Gold Standard Collective, while not officially affiliated with Norfolk State, allows Spartan student-athletes to have resources to benefit from NIL rules allowing them to monetize their likeness and further capitalize on their earning potential as they compete. On Friday, the Norfolk State football team released a video of Vick encouraging fans to support the program through the collective.

“I want to invite all of you to GoldStandardCollective.com,” Vick said in the video and also in a statement on the website. “Make sure you support NSU and support our program. We appreciate you a great deal!”

A trip to the webpage shows that there are varying monthly and annual options for interested fans to invest in the athletics program. Other programs at Norfolk State such as the basketball team also benefit from the resources afforded by the collective, which certainly serves as a great blueprint for Vick as he continues to build out the football program in his vision.

College athletics is constantly evolving, with competitiveness driving institutions and athletic programs to adapt. Norfolk State is now among the growing number of schools utilizing NIL collectives to build long-term, sustainable success. This approach aligns perfectly with the vision of a high-profile coach like Michael Vick, who commands attention across the sports world.