The North Carolina football program received some encouraging news about their quarterback, Max Johnson. Following a season-ending knee injury, Johnson underwent surgery the very next day. Since then, there has been no announcement until Johnson's father posted to X about his son's recovery on Thursday. The tweet thanked doctors, North Carolina head coach Mack Brown, and others since the knee injury.

'14 days ago, our son @MaxJohnson14 had a serious injury in the Minnesota game. Thank You to Dr Templeman at HCMC Hospital, UNC staff, Coach Mack Brown and all who have helped along the way. The Johnson Family made it back to Chapel Hill & look forward to recovery! #GoHeels'

Since Johnson's injury, the Tar Heels managed to remain undefeated after beating Minnesota and Charlotte. In the latter game, No. 2 option and sophomore quarterback Conner Harrell took over. He threw 16-for-25 with 219 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception. He also rushed nine times for 39 yards and a touchdown. Although Harrell is filling in nicely for Johnson, the experience that the latter brings in is unmatched.

Johnson not only started at Texas A&M, he was previously at LSU where he started all 12 games as a sophomore. He completed the season 225-of-373 for 2,814 yards and 27 TDs. Johnson took the Tigers to the Texas Bowl, where they lost to Kansas State, 42-20. Still, the arm power, size, and sneaky athleticism gave North Carolina head coach Mack Brown shades of Drake Maye.

How will North Carolina compete without Max Johnson?

Of all the years for an injury, this might be the best year. The Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) is wide open. Although the Miami Hurricanes are the No. 10 team in the country, other teams aren't as consistent as they once were. Top teams like former conference champion Florida State lost to Boston College, and Clemson football looked shaky during Week 1. North Carolina pulled off a gritty 19-17 win against the Minnesota Golden Gophers in Week 1 on the back of running back Omarion Hampton.

Even with Johnson out, his father tweeted that he's back in Chapel Hill. North Carolina could see him being involved in the offensive game plan. It's important to remember that Harrell is only a sophomore with limited experience. Johnson's experience at LSU and Texas A&M could prove pivotal to not only Harrell but the Tar Heels as a whole. With Johnson staying with the North Carolina football program until 2025, he will be invested in helping his team win in an unpredictable ACC conference.

Although Brown is about the next-man-up mentality, North Carolina will certainly miss what Johnson had fans and the program hype about. The Tar Heels take on the North Carolina Central Eagles in the in-state Week 3 showdown before conference play begins in Week 5.