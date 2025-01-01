ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

A full day of ACC basketball concludes with North Carolina and Louisville. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a North Carolina-Louisville prediction and pick.

North Carolina has struggled some this year, sitting at 8-5 on the year. they opened up 4-1 with the only loss being to Kansas. They would then lose three straight, falling to Auburn, Michigan State, and Alabama. Since then, North Carolina is 4-1, winning over Georgia Tech in their ACC opener, but taking a loss to Florida. Still, they have a win over a ranked UCLA team, and last time out beat Campbell.

Meanwhile, Louisville is 8-5 on the year as well. Tennessee started the year 4-1, with the only loss being to Tennessee, but having a win over Indiana. Still, they would then lose four of their next five, including losses to both Duke and Kentucky. Still, Louisville has won each of their last two, starting with a win over Florida State, and then over Eastern Kentucky. Eastern Kentucky would have a lead late in the second half, but Louisville would make the comeback and hold on to a 78-76 victory.

Since 1998, these teams have faced 19 times, with North Carolina leading the series 14-5. North Carolina has also won the last five, last losing in Louisville in the 2019-2020 season.

Here are the North Carolina-Louisville College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: North Carolina-Louisville Odds

North Carolina: -1.5 (+104)

Moneyline: -108

Louisville: +1.5 (-128)

Moneyline: -111

Over: 163.5 (-110)

Under: 163.5 (-110)

How to Watch North Carolina vs. Louisville

Time: 6:00 PM ET/ 3:00 PM PT

TV: ACC Network

*Watch college basketball LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why North Carolina Will Cover The Spread/Win

North Carolina is ranked 29th in KenPom's adjusted efficiency rankings. They sit 18th in offensive efficiency while sitting 57th in defensive efficiency. North Carolina is 13th in the nation in points per game this year while sitting 81st in effective field goal percentage. Further, they are 18th in the nation in field goal attempts per game while sitting 24th in field goals made per game.

RJ Davis leads the way for North Carolina. He is scoring 18.8 points per game this year while adding 4.3 rebounds, 3.9 assists, and 1.4 steals per game this year. He is joined in the backcourt by Seth Trimble, who leads the team in rebounds. He has 4.8 rebounds per game this year while adding 14.8 points, 1.7 assists, and 1.8 steals per game. Finally, Elliot Cadeau leads the team in assists this year. He has 6.2 assists per game this year while adding 11.2 points and 3.3 rebounds per game.

The front court is led by Jalen Washington. Washington is scoring just 6.2 points per game but is coming down with 4.8 rebounds per game. Meanwhile, Ven-Allen Lubin has 6.1 points per game while adding 4.1 rebounds per game.

Why Louisville Will Cover The Spread/Win

Louisville is ranked 59th in KenPom's adjusted efficiency rankings. They sit 51st in offensive efficiency while sitting 78th in defensive efficiency. Louisville has also been solid on offense. They are 80th in the nation in points per game this year, while sitting third in the nation in three-point attempts per game this year. They are also 66th in the nation in rebounds per game.

Chucky Hepburn leads the team in scoring and assists this year. He comes into the game with 15.2 points per game while also adding 5.2 assists. Further, he has 3.5 rebounds and 2.8 steals per game this season. He is joined in the backcourt by Terrence Edwards Jr. Edwards is scoring 14.7 points per game this year, while adding 3.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists. Finally, Reyen Smith is scoring 13.1 points per game this year, while adding 3.1 rebounds per game.

J'Vonne Hadley leads the team in rebounds per game. He comes in with eight rebounds per game on the year, while adding 10.2 points, and 1.5 assists per game. James Scott joins him in the frontcourt. Scott is scoring 6.3 points per game while adding 5.5 rebounds per game. Finally, Noah Waterman is scoring 7.8 points per game while he adds 4.4 rebounds per game this year. Still, Louisville is missing Kasean Pryor, who has scored 12 points and added 6.1 rebounds per game.

Final North Carolina-Louisville Prediction & Pick

While North Carolina scores well, they have a problem getting behind early in games. North Carolina is 328th in the nation in opponent points per first half this year. Meanwhile, Louisville is 125th in the nation in first-half points this year. Further, Louisville has been solid from three this year. North Carolina is 266th in the nation in opponent three-point percentage this year. Louisville will build an early lead and keep this one close throughout.

Final North Carolina-Louisville Prediction & Pick: Louisville +1.5 (-128)