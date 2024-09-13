ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Northern Iowa-Nebraska prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Northern Iowa Nebraska.

The Nebraska Cornhuskers easily covered a 6.5-point spread one week ago against the Colorado Buffaloes. The line was minus-7.5 for much of the week but went down a point just before kickoff. If you took Nebraska minus the 6.5, you very easily cashed a ticket. The real conversation to be had is how much that game says about Nebraska and how good the Huskers really are. The Nebraska football program seems ready to go to a bowl game this year. The Huskers haven't been to a bowl in several seasons, thanks to the awful tenure of previous coach Scott Frost. Rhule inherited the program last season and, not too surprisingly, Nebraska was still limited on offense and constrained by various roster flaws that Rhule could not fully fix in one season. He needed a second offseason cycle in which to truly refresh and upgrade at a lot of different positions. The fruits of that project began to emerge against Colorado in a comfortable 28-10 win. Nebraska was in charge from start to finish. It dominated in the trenches. It was by far the physically superior team. There was no question which team was better. It was a romp.

However, we do have to realize that Colorado under Deion Sanders is a mirage of a program. It is built on marketing and hype more than substance and real player development and solid fundamentals. Colorado is a lot of sizzle and not much of any steak. The Buffaloes aren't a good team, and frankly, they should have been two-touchdown underdogs instead of one. That Nebraska beat Colorado by only 18 instead of 30 or 35 could be seen as a slight measure of underachievement. Keep in mind that Nebraska scored seven points on an easy pick-six, and then another touchdown on a lucky deflection. The Nebraska offense wasn't all that good. The Nebraska passing game wasn't especially crisp. The Huskers have a lot to improve on, and Matt Rhule knows it. This team hasn't yet hit its stride. Nebraska could be really good, but the Huskers do have to make improvements before they begin to get serious attention as a real Big Ten contender.

Here are the Northern Iowa-Nebraska College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Northern Iowa-Nebraska Odds

Northern Iowa: +29.5 (-105)

Moneyline: +3500

Nebraska: -29.5 (-115)

Moneyline: -20000

Over: 47.5 (-110)

Under: 47.5 (-110)

How to Watch Northern Iowa vs Nebraska

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT

TV: Big Ten Network

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Northern Iowa Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Nebraska offense scored 21 points against Colorado, when you account for the pick-six the Husker defense scored. Of the 21 points Nebraska's offense scored, seven points came courtesy of a pass which frankly should have been intercepted but turned into a big gain for NU. Nebraska's offense has a long way to go, and with a spread this large, Nebraska might not actually be able to cover. Nebraska could win this game 31-3 and yet UNI would be the team which covers in such a scenario. That's not an unrealistic read on this game.

Why Nebraska Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Huskers are only going to get better and better this season, especially on offense. Expect them to weed out some of their problems on offense and ring up a big number against Northern Iowa.

Final Northern Iowa-Nebraska Prediction & Pick

Nebraska should be able to score at least 45 against Northern Iowa, and the defense isn't going to allow more than 14. Take Nebraska.

Final Northern Iowa-Nebraska Prediction & Pick: Nebraska -29.5