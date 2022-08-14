The announcers replacing Mike Tirico, Drew Brees for Notre Dame football on NBC

With Mike Tirico joining Cris Collinsworth for a full season of Sunday Night Football and Drew Brees parting ways with NBC after just one year, the network needed a new duo for Notre Dame football games. The replacements for Tirico and Brees have been found, with Jac Collinsworth and Jason Garrett getting the call on the mic, according to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post.

Collinsworth and Garrett did USFL games together earlier this year. Collinsworth is a Notre Dame grad, so he has ties to the school.

There will be seven home Notre Dame football games airing on NBC/Peacock this fall, including a home showdown against Clemson. The first is Sept. 10 against Marshall, which is the second game of the season. The Fighting Irish open their 2022 campaign with a high-profile road matchup against the Ohio State Buckeyes, which will be on ABC.

Notre Dame has high expectations in the 2022 college football season under first-year head coach Marcus Freeman, who took over for the departed Brian Kelly. The Fighting Irish are ranked No. 5 in the first coaches poll and just named Tyler Buchner as their starting quarterback.

While Notre Dame is an underdog against Ohio State, the team is in good position to win double-digit games. The road game against the rival USC Trojans to close out the regular season could have major College Football Playoff implications.

It should be a fun season for Notre Dame football, so Collinsworth and Garrett will have some eventful games to call.