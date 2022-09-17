Notre Dame football faithful will love Marcus Freeman’s message following 1st win

Marcus Freeman finally got his first win as the head coach of Notre Dame football, as his program squeaked out a 24-17 win over Cal on Saturday. Immediately after the game, Freeman delivered a strong message that Fighting Irish faithful will absolutely love. Here’s what the first-year head coach said, per Brandon Marcello of 247Sports.

Marcus Freeman on NBC after his first win as Notre Dame's head coach: "This is going to be one of many to come." — Brandon Marcello (@bmarcello) September 17, 2022

Marcus Freeman said that the win over Cal “is going to be one of many to come” for Notre Dame football. Given the way Freeman’s tenure started out in South Bend, that is certainly a bold statement.

Despite a shaky victory, Freeman remains confident in his team. The Fighting Irish offense struggled out of the gate, as they didn’t pick up a first down until the second quarter.

However, the second half effort was much improved, as Notre Dame football scored 17 of their 24 points to earn Freeman his first victory as the program’s head coach.

In many ways, the win over Cal represented Notre Dame’s season thus far. Maddeningly inconsistent yet littered with moments of brilliance.

The season opener saw the Fighting Irish push Freeman’s alma mater, Ohio State, to the absolute brink. Then, it all came crashing down for the program the following week, as they lost to unranked Marshall in a terrible performance.

So, which version of the squad can fans trust as the real Notre Dame football team? The answer to that question will go a long way in determining whether or not Marcus Freeman’s bold declaration comes true for the Fighting Irish.

Whatever happens, it will definitely be interesting to watch.