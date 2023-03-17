Alex Sabri started as an Associate Editor for Cavs Nation and ClutchPoints in November 2022. He has over three years of collegiate and professional sports and local journalism experience. Though he covers various sports and general assignments for ClutchPoints, he specializes in covering the Cleveland Cavaliers, NBA Central Division basketball, NFL football and Big Ten basketball and football.

The Notre Dame Football program unveiled that the team would wear green jerseys against the Ohio State Buckeyes in September, the team revealed in a St. Patrick’s Day tweet.

“Irish Wear Green. Today and on September 23rd,” the tweet read.

The Irish unveiled a special uniform for their annual “Shamrock Series” game hosted in a neutral site in 2022. Last season’s game was played against BYU in Las Vegas on October 8. The university revealed the uniform in a video based off the “Hangover” movie, writing “some guys CAN handle Vegas” in a July tweet.

The jerseys featured white jerseys, white pants and gold designs across the jersey and the helmet.

Notre Dame revealed it would play a game in Ireland against the Navy Midshipmen or the 96th meeting in the football rivalry between the two schools. The game will take place August 26, 2023 and be broadcast on NBC, according to Notre Dame.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“We’re thrilled to be able to provide another opportunity for our team and fans to experience the culture and hospitality of Ireland,” said Swarbrick. “This trip overseas continues to strengthen our academic and athletic presence around the globe. Bringing a Notre Dame football home game atmosphere to Ireland has been a goal of ours and we couldn’t be more excited to partner with the Naval Academy to make it happen.”

The Nebraska Cornhuskers and Northwestern Wildcats showcased a Big Ten football matchup to just above 42,600 spectators, including 15,000 United States citizens, in Dublin’s Aviva Stadium last August. Wildcats quarterback Ryan Hilinski threw for 314 yards and two touchdowns, helping guide Northwestern to a 31-28 victory over the Cornhuskers in the home of Irish Rugby.

A questionable onside kick decision from then-Nebraska head coach Scott Frost prompted a question of whether the former Cornhusker quarterback would consider quitting.

“No, absolutely not,” said Frost. “I love Nebraska. I going to fight with the guys, as long as I can fight.”

The Irish will face off against Ohio State on Sept. 23 in Notre Dame Stadium. Kickoff times are still to be announced.