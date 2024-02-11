Notre Dame is adding another talent to the 2025 recruiting class.

Notre Dame football is adding another legacy player. The Fighting Irish are getting the son of former NFL wide receiver Plaxico Burress. Elijah Burress is committing to Notre Dame, per ESPN.

Elijah is a wide receiver, just like his father. He caught 25 passes for 434 yards and five touchdowns in 10 games as a junior in high school last season, per ESPN. Elijah is listed as 6-foot-1, and 170 pounds. He attends high school in the state of New Jersey. Elijah joins a talented 2025 Notre Dame football recruiting class. The Fighting Irish have seven ESPN Top 300 prospects in their 2025 class.

Elijah's father Plaxico played his college football for Nick Saban at Michigan State. Plaxico then went on to the NFL, where he played for the Pittsburgh Steelers, New York Jets and the New York Giants. Plaxico finished his pro career with 553 receptions for 8,499 yards and 64 touchdowns over 148 career games, per ESPN. Plaxico won a Super Bowl with the Giants in the 2007 season, scoring a game-winning touchdown.

Notre Dame football is coming off of a 10-3 season under head coach Marcus Freeman. It was Freeman's first 10 win season as a head coach. The Fighting Irish defeated Oregon State 40-8 in the Sun Bowl to close out the season. Notre Dame is expected to be successful in 2024 as well.

Elijah Burress joins four-star cornerback Ivan Taylor at Notre Dame. Taylor's father, Ike, also played for the Steelers and was teammates with Plaxico Burress.

Notre Dame football opens their 2024 season on the road at Texas A&M on August 31. Notre Dame is an independent football program but plays several ACC schools, as its other athletic programs play in the ACC.