Class is all too common for Notre Dame football, and linebacker Jack Kiser. After losing the national championship on Monday, Notre Dame football gave a classy admission about Ohio State. That respect has resonated with Kiser throughout his six seasons with the Fighting Irish.

Immediately after the game, with tears running down his face, he reflected on his time in South Bend and explained what he was most grateful for.

“When you look at the 6 years I've been here, what I remember is the people,” Kiser said via CBS Sports. “From when I was a small underclassman, just trying to learn the ways…to have coach Freeman…yeah it's about the people.”

Notre Dame football head coach Marcus Freeman took over the program full-time in 2022. After Brian Kelly left for LSU, Freeman emerged from the defensive coordinator position to the head coach. In only his third full season, he made the national championship game. While the Fighting Irish lost, he maintained that brotherhood throughout the team for the entire CFP run.

Jack Kiser leaves a legacy after Notre Dame football tenure

His final season with the program was his best statistical one. He had 55 solo tackles, five tackles for loss, two pass deflections, and two forced fumbles. The coverage linebacker proved that he still had that dog in him. Even in his sixth season, his heart resonated with his teammates.

Ultimately, it wasn't the outcome they were hoping for. After all, Notre Dame's 18-play opening drive had fans losing it. They could never get back to that form offensively until the second half. By then, it was too late. Still, a national championship appearance for Kiser, and the Fighting Irish could be the standard going forward.

While Kiser's collegiate career will end with a national championship loss, he was able to enjoy the journey, and the process of Notre Dame football rebuilding their program under Freeman.