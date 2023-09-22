The Notre Dame football team has a massive showdown with the Ohio State Buckeyes on a jam-packed Week 4. Wake Forest transfer QB Sam Hartman has gotten off to a hot start for the Fighting Irish, and head coach Marcus Freeman has loved every bit of it. Prior to the Buckeyes clash, Freeman hopped on The Pat McAfee Show and raved about his new quarterback.

“We both were recruiting each other…This is what it's all about. It's been great since it happened and I'm looking forward to seeing how he does tomorrow night.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Sam Hartman seems to be the perfect QB for your team.. "It's been great since he's got here and I'm looking forward to seeing how he does tomorrow night" ~ @Marcus_Freeman1 #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/u8ItVjco2y — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) September 22, 2023

Notre Dame football against Ohio State is a top-10 matchup in South Bend, and both teams are undefeated with College Football Playoff aspirations. Hartman has thrown for 1,061 yards with 13 touchdowns and zero interceptions as the Fighting Irish are 9th in points per game and top-20 in points against, yards per game, and 3rd-down efficiency.

The Buckeyes have been battling a quarterback dilemma of their own as both Devin Brown and Kyle McCord have swapped time at the position, so it could be a difficult task for Ryan Day's team, although they have plenty of other weapons, including top-5 draft pick Marvin Harrison Jr.

Nonetheless, Hartman's decision to transfer to Notre Dame and play for Freeman has paid off up until now, and if Notre Dame wins, a top-5 ranking and an early spot in the College Football Playoff would appear to be a reality.

Saturday night in primetime will certainly have plenty of eyeballs with Notre Dame and Ohio State going up against each other.