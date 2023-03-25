Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Sam Hartman was electric at Pro Day on Friday, and he caught the attention of more than just the NFL scouts in attendance. One of those that praised the QB was former star tight end Michael Mayer, who is projected to be a first-round draft pick in April’s NFL Draft.

“Throwing a couple times, sometimes it’s not easy to have the best connection,” said Mayer, according to USA Today’s Mike Berardino. “But Sam is a great quarterback. He’s going to do great things here.”

Meyer turned pro in December after three record-setting seasons and a consensus All-America selection with Notre Dame. Hartman is the ACC’s career passing leader, and will look to build on an excellent 2022 season after transferring from Wake Forest.

For those in attendance, including Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman, they were probably just happy to see two Notre Dame Football players team up, and wish they could have seen it in game action.

“Oh, he’s throwing it nice, man,” former Notre Dame safety Brandon Joseph said, per Berardino. “They were all on the money. Those two early ones [for near interceptions] I tried to get too fancy. I’m really excited to see what he does here next year. Y’all got a good one. I wish I was here for him.”

Hartman arrived in Notre Dame with 110 career touchdown passes, and will be hoping to improve his 2024 NFL Draft stock as he enters a sixth and final college season with the Fighting Irish this fall.

Hartman and Joseph conversed after the latter returned to campus this week; he is Northwestern transfer who renounced two years of remaining eligibility by turning pro in January, per Berardino.

“Met him the other day,” Joseph said. “[The conversation] was pretty short. I’ll be here lingering over the next few weeks. I’ll make sure he knows what’s going on.”

When asked about Sam Hartman playing college football at age 24 this season, and potentially facing opponents as young as 18, Joseph kept it short and sweet: “And he’s going to tear ’em up, too.”