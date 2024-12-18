Notre Dame football quarterback Riley Leonard discussed the significance of the Fighting Irish's College Football Playoff game against Indiana. The showdown between the two in-state schools will open this new twelve-team format at the iconic Notre Dame Stadium. With the possibility of snow showers in South Bend, Friday night should be one to remember. Head coach Marcus Freeman leads a vaunted Notre Dame defense and run game against one of the most explosive offenses in the country.

Indiana football has already had a historic first year under head coach Curt Cignetti. The Hoosiers are heading into South Bend as a dangerous opponent with nothing to lose. In an interview with NBC Sports lead college football reporter Nicole Auerbach, Riley Leonard talked about what this matchup means for the state of Indiana.

“It's huge for the state of Indiana — we've been talking about it becoming a football state. It's notorious for basketball, for obvious reasons. To be here right now, it's really fulfilling. You know you made the right decision. And I knew I made the right decision right away, but this reassurance is really good, obviously. Notre Dame fans have been talking about this day since I committed — the twelve-team playoff. They were all over it. So, we're able to grant their wish.”

Riley Leonard cannot wait to play in the biggest game of his life

A senior transfer out of Duke, Leonard committed to the Fighting Irish to play in games like the one in two days. Notre Dame football is officially back competing for championships. This matchup will also be the first time Notre Dame has hosted a Friday football game since 1900. However, despite the good vibes in South Bend, the Fighting Irish will have their hands full against No. 8 Indiana.

The winner of this matchup will subsequently play No. 2 Georgia in the Sugar Bowl on New Year's Day. On Friday night, Notre Dame must rely heavily on its running attack to keep a dynamic Hoosiers offense off the field. Led by grad transfer QB Kurtis Rourke, Indiana averages the second most points per game in the country at 43.3. The Hoosiers' QB has thrown for 27 touchdowns and four interceptions while positing a QBR that ranks third in the country.

This clash against Indiana could ultimately be where Notre Dame really misses star cornerback Benjamin Morrison. Nevertheless, with their prolific rushing attack, Riley Leonard and running back Jeremiyah Love could take the ball out of Kurits Rourke's hands. Due to the inclement weather expected, this game will likely come down to the battle in the trenches and Leonard's ability to make timely third-down throws. This scenario is precisely what the Fighting Irish QB signed up for when he transferred to South Bend.