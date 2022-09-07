Notre Dame Football now 2-22 against AP Top 5 teams since 1999 after loss to Ohio State

Notre Dame football lost their opening game to the Ohio State Buckeyes in rather brutal fashion, which apparently put them on the wrong end of history as well.

According to Connor O’Gara of Saturday Down South, the loss meant that the Fighting Irish are now 2-22 against AP Top 5 teams since 1999. The Buckeyes entered their game at no. 1 on the AP Top 5 behind Alabama.

By the way, Notre Dame is now 2-22 vs. AP Top 5 teams since 1999. — Connor O'Gara (@cjogara) September 6, 2022

That is certainly not a good look for a program hoping to compete at the highest level of collegiate football. Two wins against 20 losses just won’t cut it for Notre Dame football.

But hey, the Fighting Irish did show some fight in their loss to Ohio State, which should at least be a morale booster for the team. Quarterback Tyler Buchner got into a hot start as he stunned the Buckeyes with a huge pass in the first play that led to their first points of the game.

The Notre Dame football defense was also great, at least in the first half, after they limited Ohio State to just seven points while they scored 10. Unfortunately for the team, they weren’t able to sustain that in the second half and eventually collapsed leading to the 21-10 loss.

“Thought they [defense] played really well until those last 2 series. To hold that offense to seven points until the last (few) seconds of the third quarter was a huge accomplishment,” Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman said.

Notre Dame is playing Marshall University next, a team which is fortunately not in the AP Top 5.