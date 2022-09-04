Marcus Freeman gets brutally honest on Notre Dame loss to CJ Stroud, Ohio State

Notre Dame football had a rather disappointing outcome on Saturday night after they failed to hold on to their lead and lost to the Ohio State Buckeyes. However, head coach Marcus Freeman knows they have no one to blame but themselves.

Speaking to reporters after the 21-10 loss, Freeman emphasized that there are no moral victories for them. At the end of the day, they need to learn how to finish and make stops–which proved to be their doom at The Horseshoe.

“We knew we weren’t going to outscore them. We wanted to run the ball and stop the run. We just didn’t finish the way we wanted to,” Freeman shared, per Mike Berardino of South Bend Tribune.

While Marcus Freeman emphasized the defense’s shortcomings, he did acknowledge that they did pretty well in the first half when it looked like they are on their way to victory. Notre Dame football limited Ohio State to just seven points in the first half while they scored 10, though things changed in the second half when the Buckeyes scored a touchdown each in the third and fourth quarters.

“Thought they played really well until those last 2 series. To hold that offense to sevent points until the last (few) seconds of the third quarter was a huge accomplishment,” Freeman added.

The Fighting Irish certainly have a lot of adjustments to make heading to their next games, but it won’t be easy. After all, they’re in for a tough stretch as they face Marshall University, University of California, Berkeley and North Carolina in the upcoming weeks.