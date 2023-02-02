Notre Dame’s Tommy Rees has become a person of interest in regards to Alabama’s open offensive coordinator position. But even if Alabama offers Rees the spot, Notre Dame isn’t going to let him just walk out of the door.

Notre Dame is planning to match any offer Alabama makes to Rees, via Eric Hansen of Inside ND Sports. Essentially, if Rees did decide to leave the Fighting Irish for the Crimson Tide, it wouldn’t be because of money.

Tommy Rees has been Notre Dame’s offensive coordinator for the past three seasons. This past year, the Fighting Irish ranked 60th in total offense, averaging 396.2 yards per game. In 2021, they ranked 20th in scoring offense, averaging 35.2 points per game.

Alabama is in need of a new offensive coordinator after Bill O’Brien took the same job with the New England Patriots. The Crimson Tide’s offense was the 11th best in the country this past year, averaging 477.1 yards per game.

Alabama has looked to all corners of the country for an answer at OC. They have shown interest in both Washington’s Ryan Grubb and former Tennessee HC Jeremy Pruitt. But now, it appears that Nick Saban and Alabama have locked in on Tommy Rees.

Still, Notre Dame isn’t prepared to just lose Rees. They understand that with a healthy offense, Rees can help the Fighting Irish make a return at the College Football Playoff. Even if Rees does end up leaving for Alabama, Notre Dame is ready to do whatever it takes to keep their OC in South Bend.