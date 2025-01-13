Notre Dame (14-1) has a lot to be proud of as it prepares to play in the National Championship game against Ohio State (13-2). The Fighting Irish have been on a roll under head coach Marcus Freeman, winning 13 games in a row since suffering a September upset against Northern Illinois.

Their latest win came in the Orange Bowl semifinal game against Penn State. Notre Dame outlasted the Nittany Lions by a 27-24 margin as Mitch Jeter kicked the winning 41-yard field goal with 5 seconds remaining in the game. The game-winning points came shortly after Notre Dame defensive back Christian Gray intercepted Penn State quarterback Drew Allar late in the final quarter.

Notre Dame has an opportunity to win its first national title since Lou Holtz led the team to the crown in 1988. However, the Fighting Irish come into the game as significant 9.5-point underdogs against the Buckeyes.

Ohio State has rebounded in impressive fashion after losing the team's regular-season finale to archrival Michigan. The loss to the Wolverines was Ohio State's fourth in a row in the series, and it could have sent head coach Ryan Day's team into a tailspin. Instead, the team has rallied in impressive fashion, pounding Tennessee and Oregon in its first two playoff games before beating Texas 28-14 in the Cotton Bowl.

Notre Dame has major concerns going into the game against Ohio State. The Buckeyes have incredibly talented players that are performing at an exceptional level.

Ohio State passing game could punish Notre Dame

Ohio State has long been a team that is loaded with NFL-level personnel. Through the years, they rank with teams like Alabama, LSU and Georgia when it comes to talented players.

This year's version of the Buckeyes may be at the top of the list. Day's team added a fine quarterback in Will Howard during the offseason and he quickly acclimated himself to the Ohio State attack.

Howard completed 292 of 402 passes for 3,779 yards, and he threw 33 touchdowns and 10 interception. He had a completion percentage of 72.6 percent and he had an impressive 9.4 yards per attempt.

More than the numbers, Howard showed he could rise to the occasion in the postseason. He was perhaps the most disappointed player of all when the Buckeyes dropped their 13-10 decision to the Wolverines, as he threw for just 175 yards with 1 touchdown and 2 interceptions.

However, he bounced back with superior efforts in Ohio State's three postseason games. He has a 6-2 TD-interception ratio in the wins over Tennessee, Oregon and Texas.

Receiving crew for Buckeyes is exceptional

Howard has a crew of receivers that would make many NFL coaches jealous. Freshman Jeremiah Smith is the best and most talented of the bunch. Texas was so concerned with Smith that he was double-covered on nearly every play. Smith has caught 71 passes for 1,227 yards with 14 of his receptions going for touchdowns.

Emeka Egbuka has a been a standout for the Buckeyes throughout his time in Columbus. The senior receiver had another wonderful year and has caught 75-947-10 this season. Sophomore wide out Carnell Lake is more than capable of making big plays. He has contributed 50-698-4 to the Ohio State passing game.

The Fighting Irish may attempt to blanket Smith, just as Texas did. But if they do, Egubka, Lake and tight end Gee Scott will cause a ton of problems

While the Buckeyes have overwhelming quality at the receiver position, they are not lacking at the running back slot. The combination of TreVeyon Henderson and Quinshon Judkins can take over at any point. Henderson has gained 967 yards while averaging 7.3 yards a carry. He has gotten into the end zone 10 times.

Judkins, a transfer from Ole Miss, has gained 960 yards, while averaging 5.2 yards per attempt and scoring 12 touchdowns. Both Henderson and Judkins are more than capable receivers as well.

Notre Dame offense must overcome Buckeye relentless defense

Notre Dame did not get to the championship game by accident. They have exceptional players on offense, including quarterback Riley Leonard, running back Jeremiyah Love and wide receiver Jaden Greathouse.

Leonard, Love and Greathouse must be at their best against an Ohio State defense that has turned it up a notch in the playoffs.

The most important player that Day looks to on defense is defensive end Jack Sawyer. He made one of the greatest plays in Ohio State history against Texas when he stripped Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers of the football, picked it up and raced 83 yards for the put-away touchdown in the triumph.

Sawyer has had remarkable numbers this season with 56 tackles, 9 sacks, 6 passes defensed, 1 interception, 3 forced fumbles, 3 fumble recoveries and 2 that were returned for scores.

In addition to Sawyer, linebacker Cody Simon and defensive backs Sonny Style, Caleb Downs and Lathan Ransom are all dangerous players. J.T. Tuimoloau led the Buckeye with 11.5 sacks this season.