Hannah Hidalgo and No. 3 Notre Dame women’s basketball put on an impressive display Thursday night, defeating Stanford 96-47 for its 20th win of the season. The win marked the largest loss in Stanford women’s basketball history and pushed the Fighting Irish to 11-0 in ACC play.

Head coach Niele Ivey credited the team’s chemistry and selflessness as key factors in the victory.

“That’s a big piece of who we are. One of our core values is love, and you can tell this group really loves each other and they’re unselfish. There is a lot of sacrifice that goes into having a team with so much talent,” Ivey said, as reported by Tyler Horka of On3. “The goal is the goal. They want to win, and they’re very competitive. When you have an unselfish group, it looks like that. They all do a great job of trying to play their roles but also try to make each other better.”

Hannah Hidalgo led Notre Dame with 24 points, making nine of her 10 shots. Olivia Miles followed with 20 points, including four three-pointers, while adding seven rebounds and four assists. Cassandre Prosper and Maddy Westbeld contributed 13 points each, helping the Irish overwhelm Stanford on both ends of the floor.

Notre Dame’s defensive pressure set the tone early, forcing 10 first-quarter turnovers and limiting Stanford to eight points. The Fighting Irish then exploded in the second quarter, outscoring the Cardinal 33-7, including a 20-0 run that stretched the lead to 44-13. By halftime, Notre Dame led 50-15, its largest advantage at the break against an ACC opponent since 2019, according to Curt Rallo of the Associated Press.

The Fighting Irish finished the game with 16 steals, six blocks, and a season-high 45 points off turnovers. Stanford, already struggling, lost leading scorer Nunu Agara to an early injury, further limiting their offense.

Ivey also pointed to the contributions from her bench, particularly Prosper, who provided energy and defensive intensity.

“Cass is playing amazing right now,” Ivey said, via Notre Dame Athletics. “She was a great spark off the bench.”

Notre Dame women's basketball will host No. 21 Cal on Sunday as the Fighting Irish look to maintain their perfect ACC record, while Stanford will travel to Louisville in search of a bounce-back performance.