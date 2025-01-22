ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Novak Djokovic plays Alexander Zverev in the semifinals of the 2025 Australian Open. Our Australian Open odds series has our Djokovic Zverev prediction, odds and pick. Find out how to watch Djokovic-Zverev.

Novak Djokovic isn't done, not by a longshot. It was easy to think that despite all he has achieved in tennis, Djokovic — at age 37 — had begun to run low on fuel and would find it hard to win best-of-five-set matches against the young stars of the ATP in 2025. Keep in mind that Djokovic's tremendous win over Carlos Alcaraz in the 2024 Paris Olympics gold medal match was a best-of-three-set match. Djokovic knew he wouldn't have to play more than three hours in a worst-case scenario, and that if he threw all his energy into two sets, he would certainly have enough fuel for a no-holds-barred battle royale with Alcaraz. Five-set tennis matches are a different animal. Alcaraz beat Djokovic at Wimbledon each of the last two years and had established himself as the better player in the five-set format. That was the biggest and best reason to think Alcaraz would overtake Djokovic in the Australian Open quarterfinals. When Alcaraz won the first set and Djokovic looked very uncomfortable on court, it was easy to think the 24-time major singles champion was just about cooked.

Instead, he did the cooking.

Djokovic continues to do this as he ages. He still gets into tough spots and pulls his way out of them with an uncommon level — and quality — of determination and focus. This is why his career is so majestic, his achievements so legendary. Djokovic doesn't just win; he creates a memorable spectacle and triumphs not only over the opponent, but his larger situation. He is the ultimate escape artist in sports, not just tennis. He loves it, too. He feeds off it. The fuel is still there, much more than a lot of skeptics thought. Djokovic beat Alcaraz in four sets and is now in the semifinals with a great chance to win his 25th major title.

Standing in Djokovic's way is Alexander Zverev. The German has made his way quietly through the draw and into another major semifinal. Zverev has appeared in a lot of semis and two major finals, but he hasn't yet won a first major championship. Here he is, once again, with a chance to do something special. The knowledge of having failed so many times in the past is a mental burden which has held back Zverev. Can he break free of that prison, or will Djokovic keep him in jail?

Here are the Djokovic-Zverev Australian Open odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Australian Open Odds: Djokovic-Zverev Odds

Game spread

Djokovic -2.5 (-112)

Zverev +2.5 (-120)

Moneyline

Djokovic -154

Zverev +128

To win first set

Djokovic -130

Zverev +108

Total games in match

Over 39.5: -118

Under 39.5: -112

Total games won

Djokovic over 20.5: -110

Djokovic under 20.5: -122

Zverev over 19.5: -120

Zverev under 19.5: -110

How To Watch Novak Djokovic vs. Carlos Alcaraz

Time: 3:30 a.m. ET / 12:30 a.m. PT

TV: ESPN/ESPN2/ESPN Plus

Why Novak Djokovic Will Win

Novak Djokovic just took down a four-time major champion, Carlos Alcaraz, and he did so by coming from behind after losing the first set. If he can do that, he can surely polish off the less proven, less formidable Zverev in a big match.

Why Alexander Zverev Will Win

Alexander Zverev is a decade younger than Djokovic, with fresher legs and unquestioned physical fitness. If Zverev simply plays strong, big-boy tennis, he can block out the pressure and wear down Djokovic from the baseline.

Final Djokovic-Zverev Prediction & Pick

A spread bet is not advisable for a match in which we could easily see one player lose a 6-3 set but win the match in four or five sets. The better play is to take over games won props. This match is going at least four sets, maybe five. Take the over for Djokovic if you think he will win, as we do.

Final Djokovic-Zverev Prediction & Pick: Djokovic over 20.5 games won