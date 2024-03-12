The Denver Nuggets are in South Florida to take on the Miami Heat in a Finals rematch. This game will continue our NBA odds series as we hand out a Nuggets-Heat prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.
The Nuggets are 45-20 this season, and they have won nine of their last 10 games. Denver has also already beaten the Heat once this season. In that game, the Nuggets scored just 103 points, but they were able to win the game. Michael Porter Jr dropped 30 points and 11 rebounds in the win. Nikola Jokic had a double-double of his own with 18 points and 11 rebounds. Denver shot just 42.9 percent from the field in the win, and they were able to make 19 of their 21 free throws. Denver will be a healthy team heading into this matchup.
The Heat are 35-29, but they have lost their last three games. In their loss against the Nuggets earlier this season, the Heat put up just 97 points. Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler combined for 43 points, six assists, and 15 rebounds in the game. Terry Rozier had 19 points, as well. Miami was just 7-26 from the three-point line, and they shot 42.2 percent from the floor in the loss. Tyler Herro will be questionable for this game.
Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NBA Odds: Nuggets-Heat Odds
Denver Nuggets: -3 (-110)
Moneyline: -148
Miami Heat: +3 (-110)
Moneyline: +126
Over: 213.5 (-110)
Under: 213.5 (-110)
How to Watch Nuggets vs. Heat
Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT
TV: ESPN
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Nuggets Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Nuggets allowed just 97 points in their win over the Heat earlier this season. The Heat score just 110.5 points per game, which is the fourth-lowest in the NBA. In fact, the Heat have scored under 110 points 31 times this season, and they have only won nine of them. Denver does not need to hold the Heat to under 100 again, but they should be able to keep them under 110. If they can do that, they will win this game on the road.
Denver plays the seventh-best defense in the NBA. They allow just under 111.0 points per game this season and need to keep it going in this one. The Nuggets are 29-4 when they allow under 110 points this season, and I would be surprised to see them allow more than that in this game. If the Nuggets can continue playing good defense, they are going to win this game.
Why The Heat Could Cover The Spread/Win
Miami needs to stay strong defensively. They allow fewer points per game than the Nuggets, and they allowed just 103 points in the first matchup. The Heat are 23-10 when they allow under 110 points this season. The Nuggets are average offensively, but the Heat are very good on defense. With Butler and Adebayo, the Heat should be able to have another solid defensive game. As long as they play well defensively, the Heat are going to be able to cover the spread.
Final Nuggets-Heat Prediction & Pick
This is going to be a close game, and I love the under. Both defenses are going to come to play. As for a winner, I like the (underdog) to cover the spread. It is going to be a close one, which only favors the (underdog).
Click here for more betting news and predictions
Final Nuggets-Heat Prediction & Pick: Miami Heat +3 (-110), Under 213.5 (-110)