Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards was the subject of much controversy last week after he made some homophobic comments on his Instagram story. While Edwards immediately tweeted out an apology soon thereafter, the NBA still fined him $40,000 for making such deplorable remarks. Edwards’ fine was well-warranted, but Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon drew some ire after he curiously tweeted out three thumbs down emojis seemingly in defense of Edwards.

However, speaking with reporters on Nuggets media day, Aaron Gordon cleared the air on his controversial reaction to Anthony Edwards’ punishment.

“I opened up Twitter, I saw Ant [Edwards] had gotten 40k taken from him and you know, I hate seeing my brothers get money taken away from their pockets, especially if it comes down to freedom of speech things. That being said, I was ignorantly posting emojis, I did not know what he had actually said,” Gordon said.

Whether Aaron Gordon likes it or not, he is now a cautionary tale in checking all the facts first before tweeting out something that could come back and bite one on the backside.

“And once I did a little bit more research, you know there’s just things that you say, and freedom of speech is a real thing but what you say… there are gonna be consequences and repercussions from that. And that [40k punishment] is a valid fine,” Gordon added.

Aaron Gordon responds to a question about his recently deleted "thumbs down" emoji quote tweet of the news of Anthony Edwards' 40k fine for making homophobic slurs. pic.twitter.com/kZb1QaYr0B — Joel Rush (@JoelRushNBA) September 26, 2022

Props to Aaron Gordon for owning up to his mistake by acknowledging that Edwards’ fine was well-warranted, as there is no place for discrimination in this world, especially from public figures who have considerable influence on the minds of the public.

Anthony Edwards should be lauded as well, especially after saying all the right things and pledging to make amends towards the LGBT community he had hurt. One of the best things to come out from this entire issue is that both Aaron Gordon and Edwards learned to change their opinions on certain issues when confronted with correction based on facts. Edwards and Gordon still have ways to go in their careers, and hopefully they can continue to learn from their mistakes.