The Denver Nuggets are one step closer to making history after beating the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 3. The road win has Denver on the verge of making the NBA Finals for the first time in franchise history. They are making this run off the back of Nikola Jokic’s brilliance and his teammates capitalizing on his gravity. After yet another Jamal Murray masterclass, LeBron James talked about the impact Murray and the Joker’s supporting cast have had in this series, per Michael Corvo of ClutchPoints.

“Jamal [Murray] was fantastic in the first half today. He got them off to a great start… I think it’s been the timely shots by their role players.”

Indeed, it was the role players that stepped up big time for the Nuggets in Game 3 against the Lakers. Nikola Jokic had an off game (by his standards, at least: the man still had 24-8-6 in the game). LA should’ve ran away with this game and gave themselves a fighting chance to win the series. Murray saved Denver by picking up the slack: he put up 37 points along with six assists and seven rebounds.

In addition, the Nuggets’ role players all made their made in different ways. Michael Porter Jr, who is more known for his scoring, put up six assists to go with his 15-point double-double. Bruce Brown and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope also had double-digit games with timely buckets and excellent defense. It was a complete team effort to hold off what might be LA’s best chance.

Denver now has four golden opportunities to finish off the pesky Lakers for good. The way they’re playing right now, a sweep is becoming more and more likely. The Nuggets are shutting down their doubters and then some. What’s next for this great squad?