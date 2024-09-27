Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic has endeared himself to fans with his ironic nonchalant approach to the game of basketball. In the aftermath of the Nuggets' 2023 NBA championship win, Jokic acted as if he wasn't over the moon over this achievement. He loves to portray himself as someone who would much rather be in his farm in Sombor to tend to his horses, even though it's clear that Jokic's commitment to getting better in the game of basketball is nearly unmatched.

During Jokic's media day press conference, he was asked why it seemed as though he was becoming more “serious” in interactions with reporters after being his nonchalant, playful self for most of his career. But the Nuggets star responded in a way befitting of his “Joker” moniker, eliciting laughs from some people in the room.

“Why so serious?” Jokic said with a straight face, via ClutchPoints on X (formerly known as Twitter).

The Nuggets star then elaborated on the matter, saying that perhaps he's being perceived as more serious these days since he's getting up there in age.

“Uhm, I don't know. I'm not sure that I'm serious or not. Maybe a little bit. I'm older. Almost 30. So that's my answer,” Jokic added.

Whatever the case may be, everyone who has watched even a second of Nikola Jokic and how he conducts himself on the court knows that basketball is no laughing matter for the Nuggets star. Jokic takes the sport very seriously, and he is very competitive. You can see it in his eyes in every second he spends on the hardwood.

But outside the court, Jokic appears to have an understanding that life is bigger than basketball. He knows that his performances on the court don't define him as a person. Perhaps this is where he gets his nonchalant demeanor off the court. And it looks like everyone can learn a thing or two from the Nuggets star about having immaculate work-life balance.

Nikola Jokic, Nuggets aim for bounce-back season

It's safe to say that the 2023-24 season did not go according to plan for the Nuggets. They fell short in their title defense after running into perhaps the most difficult matchup for them in the league, the Minnesota Timberwolves.

They also lost Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, an invaluable 3-and-D role player, in free agency, and that makes it two offseasons in a row where the Nuggets lost a crucial contributor to their title-winning team.

But as long as Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray are on the team, the Nuggets have a fighting chance in the hunt for another Larry O'Brien trophy. Jokic and Murray might be the best big-guard duo in the association. Their chemistry is unmatched, having played with one another since 2016, and their combination on the court guarantees at least 50 wins for Denver.

However, there will be plenty of question marks surrounding the team entering the new season. Will Christian Braun be the answer for them at shooting guard? Can Michael Porter Jr. assume a larger role in the offense? How will the Nuggets' bench unit play now that the ultimate wild card, Russell Westbrook, is leading that unit?

Given the bloodbath that is the Western Conference, the Nuggets cannot afford to take too much time in figuring things out. But with Jokic leading the way, they can take comfort knowing that they have arguably the best player in the NBA on the roster.