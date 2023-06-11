Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic may have finally won over the sports world, as the Serbian center's scintillating talents have proven themselves to be too good to ignore.

Averaging 30 points per game for the second consecutive postseason, Jokic is also recording 13.3 rebounds and 9.8 assists per game in the 2023 NBA Playoffs while shooting 54.0 percent from the field and 46.6 percent from 3-point range.

With the Miami Heat against the ropes in the 2023 NBA Finals, Jokic and the Nuggets are on the verge of winning their first NBA championship, going up 3-1 against the Heat in a game that sports fans from around the world came to see.

Including, as it so happens, Lil Wayne.

As far as pop culture celebrities — let alone music artists — go, few if any are known as bigger sports fans than legendary rapper Lil Wayne.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Appearing on nationally syndicated sports talks shows such as First Take and Undisputed over the years, as well as making a number of references to the sports worlds in his songs and on social media, the New Orleans bred rhyme-spitter recently made headlines by proclaiming four-time MVP and four-time champion LeBron James as the greatest basketball player of all-time.

Following the Game 4 of the 2023 NBA Finals, Lil Wayne bumped into popular ESPN personality and former NBA star Jalen Rose. Weezy and Rose would have a brief exchange, and Lil Wayne was obviously blown away by how talented Jokic is.

Jalen Rose: “Joker ain’t no joke!” Lil Wayne: “You feel me. Boy, I ain’t never seen no s**t like that.” Nikola Jokic left Lil Wayne and Jalen Rose in awe after Game 4 of the NBA Finals 🤩 (via @JalenRose)pic.twitter.com/ILqy5ovC5a — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 11, 2023

Game 4 wasn't Jokic's best game of the series as a whole. However, the two-time MVP still managed to put up 23 points, 12 rebounds, four assists, three steals and three blocks, a stat line most players can only dream of.