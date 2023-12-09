After weeks of anticipation, here's everything you need to know about the final WWE Premium Live Event of 2023, NXT Deadline.

And just like that, there was one, NXT fans.

With just one Premium Live Event left on the 2023 WWE calendar, Shawn Michaels will bring one of the most unique cards WWE presents of the entire year: Deadl1ne.

Featuring a very unique match type that is one part Survivor Series, one part WarGames, ten performers, five men and five women, will step into the ring in the pursuit of as many pins as possible, all the while trying to stay out of the hockey-style penalty box while the match continues to roll.

With two titles on the line, a steel cage match on the books, and plenty more interesting angles to follow, Deadl1ne has a little bit of something for everyone, which is good, because that's exactly what HBK is going for.

3. Dragon Lee unseats Dominik Mysterio as North American Champion.

A week ago today, Wes Lee looked primed to finally unseat Dominik Mysterio as the North American Champion.

He'd defeated three former North American Champions, punched his ticket to Deadl1ne, and even had a promo segment squared away on NXT to shoot his shot ahead of the final Premium Live Event of the year.

Unfortunately, Lee was forced to give up the spot because of a worsening injury that required surgery and just like that, another Lee was forced into action, Dragon Lee.

Now, as fans may or may not know, Dragon Lee has wrestled “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio a lot in 2023, with two singles matches, a mixed tag team match, and a spot as a guest referee on the duos resume, but this will serve as the “rubber match” of the duo's current trilogy, with the second-generation luchador looking to finally take the title his rival, with Rey Mysterio in his corner no less.

Will it happen? Will Lee take the belt? Or will Mysterio continue his dominance? Well, considering it would be very unusual to see one performer win three high-profile matches in a row, this feels like Dragon Lee's match to win, with JD McDonagh and Dominik Mysterio potentially finding their next straps in developmental currently around the waists of Tony D'Angelo and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo.

2. Trick Williams wins the NXT Iron Survivor Challenge.

Who will overcome the odds and become the 2023 Men's Iron Survivor Challenge winner? Will it be Bron Breakker, the dominant former NXT Champion who is looking for his first big win in some time? Or how about Dijak, the former member of Retribution who has found a new life as a leather jacket-clad 1980s movie villain? Could it be Josh Briggs, the former NXT UK Tag Team Champion alongside Brooks Jenson? Or what about Tyler Bate, who has been in the WWE Universe for almost a decade but has never held an American belt on RAW, SmackDown, or NXT?

Why not Trick Williams?

I mean, think about it: Trick Willie has been one of the top performers in NXT over the past six months, with a micro run with the North American Championship and a very compelling storyline with Carmelo Hayes and Lexis King filling up his time. If Shawn Michaels wants to really shoot his shot and go for broke, why not give Williams a guaranteed NXT Championship shot and really go for broke?

1. Ilja Dragunov drags Baron Corbin to a 5-star match.

And last but not least, the main event: Ilja Dragunov versus Baron Corbin.

Now, on paper, this match doesn't seem like it will be all that controversial, as there isn't a world where Corbin should beat the “Mad Dragon” for the NXT Championship, but there is a story within a story that does make this match interesting: Baron Corbin has never earned a five-star match from Dave Meltzer.

That's right, despite having wrestled 1,079 matches in his professional career, all of which came as a member of the WWE Universe, Corbin has never taken part in a match that earned a perfect 5 star rating, with his career topping off at a 4.5 star effort with AJ Styles, Bray Wyatt, Dean Ambrose, John Cena, and The Miz at the 2017 running of the Elimination Chamber. Dragunov, by contrast, has already recorded two 5 star matches in his career, both against Gunther, and is always a threat to challenge for that title any time he gets into the ring, with nine 4 or higher star matches coming to the “Czar” in 2023 alone.

Will Dragunov be able to do the unthinkable and beat the you-know-what out of Corbin on the way to a perfect showing at Deadl1ne? Or will the Corbin factor prevent Meltzer from giving the duo the rating, even if they deserve it? Fans will find out soon enough.