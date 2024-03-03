Connections on New York Times has been a regular thing for many – maybe you, too! Here are some hints and the answers for the NYT Connections on March 1, 2024.
NYT Connections Hints – March 3, 2024
Connections categories are color-coded by category, yellow, green, blue, and purple, increasing in complexity and trickiness. Here are hints for today’s NYT Connections on March 3, 2024 to save some of your attempts.
Yellow Category: All words in this category mean the same thing. It could be used as a description of things.
Green Category: All of the words in this category also mean the same thing. You may hear these words used in a structural or engineering context.
Blue Category: Today’s Blue category is a little tricky. All of the words here are actions with a specific purpose, but be careful to not confuse it with the Purple category.
Purple Category: The Purple category is also tricky, partly due to it being close to the Blue category. All words in this category can be preceded by a specific word, but most of them are also actions.
NYT Connections Answers Today – March 3, 2024
Yellow Category: Large Amount
- Mass, Sea, Slew, Ton
Green Category: Fall in Under Pressure
- Buckle, Cave, Collapse, Give
Blue Category: Ways to Get Attention
- Shout, Snap, Wave, Whistle
Purple Category: Belly ___
- Button, Dance, Flop, Laugh
The New York Times Connections is a micro-game available on the New York Times. It resets at midnight every day, with a new set of words. Each puzzle only has one solution, and sometimes red herrings may be put to make it a little challenging. Upon solving a category, the color would be revealed, denoting its difficulty.
Connections is the NY Times’ many micro games, which also includes what is arguably the most popular one: Wordle. Other games on the site include The Mini Crossword, Spelling Bee, Tiles, Letter Boxes, Sudoku, and Vertex, all of which refresh daily.
