Despite news of an Oasis reunion tour in 2025, some fans are still choosing sides between Liam and Noel Gallagher.

A fan on X, formerly Twitter, gave a hot take about the Gallagher brothers' solo careers. They said that “Noel's solo music is miles better than Liam's[,] especially in the writing area,” and continued, “[I] love Liam's solo stuff but Noel is literally [a] musical genius[,] sorry.”

Liam responded to the post, agreeing with them. At the same time, he called out the fan's attempt to cause a riff between the brothers.

“We all know that[,] but seems to me your trying desperately hard to [be]cause THEATRE,” he responded.

To be fair, both brothers had successful solo careers after Oasis' break up in 2009. Noel formed the High Flying Birds, who have made hit songs like “If I Had a Gun.” Liam has also released several studio albums and embarked on tours.

Obviously, Liam is known for having fun with fans on social media. He frequently replies to posts and is engaging with fans on a daily basis. It is likely he was just joking with this user, but still, expect more to try and cause a riff between the brothers.

Luckily, Noel has reassured fans that they will not break up again during the Oasis reunion tour in 2025. “No, it won't be as raucous as back in the day, because we're on the wrong side of 50 now, so we're too old,” he said. “We're too old to give a s**t now, so there won't be any fallouts, there won't be any fighting. It's a lap of honor for the band.”

Oasis' upcoming 2025 reunion tour with Liam and Noel Gallagher

The upcoming Oasis reunion tour will commence on July 4, 2025, in Cardiff, Wales. It is the first tour by the band since their 2009 break up.

They previously had a falling out after canceling shows at the V Festival and Rock en Seine. After the later cancelation, Noel Gallagher left Oasis, leaving Liam and the remaining members to form Beady Eye. Beady Eye remained together until 2014, releasing two studio albums together.

Now, the brothers have seemingly put aside their differences. They are set to play 41 shows across the world during their 2025 tour.

After the opening European leg, which includes five shows in their hometown of Manchester, England, they will play a nine-show leg in North America. They will then travel to England again to play two shows in London before heading to South Korea, Japan, Australia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.