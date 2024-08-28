Do not expect to see Oasis’ Liam and Noel Gallagher perform at the 2025 Glastonbury Festival amid their reunion tour.

There was speculation that the Gallagher brothers could headline Glastonbury Oasis has shut it down. On August 28, 2024, the band took to X (formerly Twitter) to shut down the rumor.

“Despite media speculation, Oasis will not be performing Glastonbury 2025 or any other festivals next year,” the announcement began. “The only way to see the band perform will be on their Oasis Live ’25 World Tour.”

Barring any unforeseen circumstances, Oasis will not perform at the 2025 Glastonbury Festival. Unless their plan is to surprise the world, it does not sound like they will be doing it.

It remains to be seen who will end up headlining the iconic festival. Dua Lipa, Coldplay, and SZA headlined the 2024. Other classic rock acts like Elton John and Paul McCartney have also recently headlined it.

Oasis 2025 reunion tour

In 2025, Oasis will embark on a reunion tour 15 years after their breakup. Liam and Noel Gallagher will play 14 shows across Europe from July to August 2025.

This string of shows will begin on July 4, 2025, with a show at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales. It will conclude with a show at Croke Park in Dublin, Ireland, on August 17.

For international fans, the announcement of the tour stated that they are planning stops in other territories. Hopefully, the tour expands to the entire world, giving fans from all over a chance to see them live.

Tickets for the UK tour dates go on sale on August 31 at 9 am BST. Tickets for the Ireland shows will begin at 8 am the same day. A pre-sale will take place a day earlier for fans who are provided a code.

Why did they break up in the first place?

Oasis originally broke up in 2009. This was after Liam Gallagher caused them to miss shows at the V Festival. Later that month, Noel Gallagher quit the band after they canceled their Rock en Seine show.

Liam continued with the band under a new name, Beady Eye. They continued until 2014. Noel almost immediately formed a new band, the High Flying Birds, and has been with them since.

For years during the breakup, Liam and Noel Gallagher exchanged blows in interviews and social media. They did not seem to like each other. And yet, they seem to have rekindled their relationship enough to go on tour once more. It is unclear if their reunion tour is a one-off or the start of something new.

During their run, Oasis released seven studio albums. They made waves with their debut album, Definitely Maybe, in 1994. It featured hit songs like “Supersonic” and “Live Forever.”

The following year, they released their sophomore album, (What’s the Story) Morning Glory? It features some of the band’s biggest songs, like “Wonderwall” and “Don’t Look Back in Anger.”

Their next album, Be Here Now, came out in 1997. They then released four more albums through 2008. Oasis also embarked on eight concert tours. They even opened for U2 on their PopMart Tour in 1997.