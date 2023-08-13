Odell Beckham Jr is a super-talented wide receiver in the NFL, and everyone's talking about how he might do in the 2023 season for fantasy football. He signed with the Baltimore Ravens recently, and folks are wondering how he'll do with his new team and what he'll be worth in fantasy. This article is all about checking out how Beckham Jr last played. We will also compare him to other players and project what he might do in 2023 as a Raven.

OBJ, of course, hardly needs any introduction. Everyone who knows anything about football knows him. However, his previous seasons were like a rollercoaster. After 2021, he left Cleveland, won a Super Bowl with the Rams, got hurt, and then joined the Ravens after skipping the 2022 season. Now, we'll see if he's a good choice for fantasy football.

What's Been Going On with Odell Beckham Jr?

Beckham hasn't played since he hurt his knee in Super Bowl LVI. But before that, he was doing pretty well with the Rams. He was the 21st-best wide receiver for fantasy from Week 12 in 2021, getting about 10.2 points in each game. He even did great in the Rams' playoff games, catching 288 yards worth of passes in four games. It was cool to see that he still had some energy left after not playing so hot with the Browns earlier in that season. In 2021, he was better than most other players when it came to catching passes, especially when there were defenders around. He also caught about 73 percent of the tough throws.

Though he was good before, his injury is a worry. This is his second time hurting his knee, and he's 30 years old now. Even if he's in good shape, he's no spring chicken. So, even though he's super talented, injuries will be a consistent concern.

How Beckham Jr Stacks Up

Right now, pundits say Beckham Jr is ranked in the late 40s or early 50s among wide receivers. Other players like Kadarius Toney, Gabe Davis, and Jakobi Meyers are ranked higher. That said, OBJ is a special player who can make big plays. If he doesn't get hurt and gets enough chances to catch the ball with the Ravens, he could be a top-level wide receiver. He's getting older, but he still has the skill to help out fantasy football teams.

What's the Ravens' Plan?

For the inside story on the 7 players banned from the NFL, listen below:

The Ravens know their fans weren't too happy after 2022, so they changed things in the off-season. Beckham brings a lot of chutzpah to the bright lights in Baltimore. Still, he will have to fight for chances to catch the ball. Remember that this team also drafted Zay Flowers from Boston College, and Rashod Bateman is back from being hurt. Mark Andrews is also a strong player for them. Plus, they really like running the ball with Lamar Jackson as their quarterback. As such, it could be tough for Beckham to catch a lot of passes.

Beckham's best way to help fantasy teams is by making big plays down the field. Flowers is good at catching in the middle of the field, and Bateman and Andrews are, too. If Beckham can be the main choice when they're close to scoring, we could see things working out for him.

2023 Fantasy Outlook

Playing for the Ravens for a year could make Beckham do really well. This is even though he's almost 31 years old. However, except for a few games in the playoffs in 2021, we haven't seen him be amazing since 2018. Back then, he worked with a coach who helped him a lot, and he did alright even with not-so-great quarterbacks. OBJ is also used to be the main guy catching the ball. Now, he might not even be the second-best option for the Ravens. With that, it's smart to be careful about picking him in fantasy drafts. Maybe get him as a backup in the later rounds.

Do take note that OBJ mostly relies on touchdowns. That type of player can be tricky in fantasy. On the flip side, he's not too expensive to pick, so if things go bad, you won't lose a lot. It's hard to see how he could be a top-20 wide receiver unless something changes. However, he could still be good for fantasy teams. This is especially if you're playing in a special format where consistency is not that important.

Looking Ahead

Thinking about Odell Beckham Jr's fantasy football future in 2023 is interesting. On one hand, he could become one of the best wide receivers and help the Ravens do great. On the other hand, he could be a bust like he was in Cleveland. Because of his age and past injuries, he might not be super amazing. Still, he's a fun player to watch and could be a cool addition to your fantasy team.