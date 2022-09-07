Odell Beckham Jr. just can’t stop teasing where he plans to go next season. Ahead of his last team, the Los Angeles Rams, facing off against Super Bowl favorite, the Buffalo Bills, the star wide receiver may have just indicated part of his criteria.

Rams-Bills will be the the Thursday Night Football treat that starts of the 2022 NFL season. With all eyeballs on the game, OBJ may also be auditioning the two sides for his services based on his latest twitter activity. Beckham first casually joked that he’d liked join the winner of the two:

Whoever wins Thursday !!!!! 😈 😭 😉can’t wait … to all the boys goin into the season! May God bless u wit peace of mind and physical strength to endure the season. God watch over all my brothers this year let them shine and stay healthy !! LUV — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) September 6, 2022

Then in one of the responses to said tweet, OBJ replied to NFL insider Josina Anderson that he “only half” meant it. Everyone knows what people say about half jokes, Odell.

LOL JO don’t hold me 2 it! I [email protected] mean it, but these two teams are both just 😍😍… just sayin I think the two teams that are opening up the season could be playin each other again at the end….. — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) September 6, 2022

Where Odell Beckham Jr. decides to suit up next could very well alter the Super Bowl landscape this season. Only time will tell how close to form he’ll be after suffering a torn ACL during the title game with the Rams. But in a league where teams are stockpiling weapons, adding another one as lethal as OBJ looking to win back-to-back rings might put a top team over the edge once January and February roll around.

The Rams are reportedly keeping his locker vacant from last season. OBJ has also made a few waves when it comes to hinting a Rams reunion. Most recently, he was heard through a phone call with fellow wideout Cooper Kupp, promising that they’d see each other “on December 13th”. They might be able to gain even more ground with a resounding win over the Bills.