Offset and his former label Quality Control Music have reportedly reached a resolution in their legal dispute, resulting in the complete withdrawal of the lawsuit, Pitchfork reports.

According to TMZ, Offset, the Atlanta rapper, moved to dismiss his lawsuit against QC with prejudice on August 8. The lawsuit had been initially filed due to Offset's claims that the label was attempting to exert control over his rights to solo music, in addition to allegedly breaching a prior agreement they had made.

In the original lawsuit filed in August 2022, Offset had criticized Quality Control's alleged interference in his work, asserting that their actions constituted a wrongful violation of his music rights. The rapper cited his single “5 4 3 2 1” from 2022, released by his current label Motown Records, alleging that QC demanded ownership interest in the recording.

Offset's suit contended that Quality Control had disregarded a deal negotiated in January 2021, in which he had secured solo terms and paid a substantial sum for his artist rights.

Responding to the lawsuit, Quality Control issued a statement emphasizing the falsehood of the allegations and reaffirming Offset's continued association with the label.

While Offset reportedly will not enter another solo artist deal with Quality Control, consider the dispute done. The label, known for propelling Migos' career, played a significant role in releasing the group's albums, including “Yung Rich Nation,” “Culture,” “Culture II,” and “Culture III.”

The resolution of this legal matter signifies a step toward harmony between Offset and Quality Control. The outcome underscores the complexities and challenges that can arise in the music industry, even among well-established partnerships.