USC guard Bronny James is swarmed with rumors suggesting he might leave the Trojans via the college basketball transfer portal. If the rumors are true, James would have a plethora of options to choose from. However, the star guard has a great chance to land on USC's new Big Ten rival Ohio State basketball squad.
The Buckeyes have the highest odds (+300) to land James if he transfers from Southern California, per BetOnline. Other programs have high odds of landing the guard as well. Namely, fellow Big Ten transferee Oregon is listed at +400, Duquesne comes in at +500, and Duke and SMU are at +700.
James' tenure at USC did not go as smoothly as he hoped. He ended the 2023-24 season with averages of 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 0.8 steals in 19.4 minutes per game. Nevertheless, the former five-star recruit displayed his versatile skill set. James was a serviceable defender and was strong in transition play. In addition, he can space the floor despite shooting 26.7% on three-pointers.
His freshman year was not perfect, but two key things could keep James in Southern California.
First, his heart health scare from the summer of 2023 could have understandably impacted his debut season. Therefore, he can expect a large improvement in 2024-25. Secondly, former Head Coach Andy Enfield left the program for SMU, and USC is searching for its next coach. James could benefit from new leadership, especially if the program lands Arkansas' Eric Musselman.
The Trojans set up an interview with Musselman in early April. His proven experience at the professional and collegiate level could entice James to stay. Under Musselman's leadership, the Arkansas basketball program played in three straight Sweet 16s from 2021-2023.
It will be interesting to see Bronny James' college basketball transfer portal decision in the coming weeks. If he ends up in Columbus, there could be great times ahead for Ohio State.
Analyzing Bronny James' fit with the Buckeyes
The Ohio State basketball team finished the 2023-24 season with a record of 22-14, going 9-11 in Big Ten play. Moreover, Ohio State failed to make the NCAA Tournament after their subpar conference showing.
Things were understandably difficult in the loaded conference, and they will continue to be with USC, Oregon, UCLA, and Washington migrating from the Pac-12. Still, the Buckeyes have some bright spots that may gel with the arrival of Bronny James.
Sophomore guard Bruce Thornton led the team in points, assists, and steals in 2023-24. He also shot 37.5% on three-pointers. In addition, the Buckeyes received production from fellow sophomore guard Roddy Gayle Jr., who was third on the team in scoring.
Bronny James will likely want to go to a program that gives him more time on the floor. If Thornton and Gayle return, that could take away from James' minutes. At the same time, he could form a newfound dynamic with the two guards that allows him to thrive.
James played next to highly-touted guard prospect Isaiah Collier during his freshman season, so his playing time was undoubtedly impacted. Collier could enter the 2024 NBA Draft, and if he does, that could allow James more time on the floor with the USC basketball squad.
Regardless of where the star guard lands, he must continue to work on his game to leap forward in 2024-25. It will be interesting to see what James decides as college basketball transfer portal rumors continue to heat up.