Ohio State football just got another major commitment from the Class of 2024. Defensive lineman Eddrick Houston, who hails from Buford, Georgia, and had received offers from both the Georgia Bulldogs and the Alabama Crimson Tide, has chosen to join the Buckeyes once his high school career ends.

At 6-foot-3 and 265 pounds, Houston already has a physical build fit for the NFL, let alone college. Ranked as the number 28 player in the nation and the fifth-best defensive lineman in all of college football, Houston is a five-star prospect, per 247 Sports. He had also received offers from powerhouses Clemson and USC in addition to Georgia, Alabama, and Ohio State.

Eddrick Houston is just the latest addition to an already stacked 2024 class for the Buckeyes. Ohio State football currently sits in second place in the 2024 recruitment rankings, just behind the Georgia Bulldogs, per 247 Sports.

The Buckeyes have already compiled 22 commitments from that age bracket, including five five-stars with Houston's commitment.

Of course, a commitment does not mean that things are set in stone, and the Buckeyes will have to hope that Georgia head coach Kirby Smart doesn't talk Houston into changing his mind during the upcoming season, as has been the case with previous Buckeye commits.

However, for the time being, it feels nice for Ohio State football to get a victory over the Bulldogs, especially considering what took place in Atlanta last New Year's Eve. The Buckeyes will look to continue stockpiling talent in the 2024 class in addition to focusing on the upcoming season, which kicks off in just over a week.