Ohio State football equals wild Nick Saban feat vs. Iowa not seen since 1999

Ohio State football rolled over the Iowa Hawkeyes by a score of 54-10 on Saturday, keeping their record an unblemished 7-0. But they didn’t just remain undefeated. The Ohio State University equaled this wild feat not accomplished vs. the Hawkeyes since Nick Saban’s Michigan State squad in 1999. Matt Brown of The Athletic has the details.

Per Brown, “Iowa hasn’t lost a game by 40+ since Kirk Ferentz’ first Big Ten game, 49-3 to Nick Saban and Michigan State in 1999.” Ohio State football is in pretty rare company after this huge win.

Only Nick Saban’s Spartans were able to accomplish that feat against Ferentz and the Iowa Hawkeyes football program. The Buckeyes high-octane offense sputtered a bit out of the gates, as they held just a 16-7 lead at the end of the first quarter.

After that point, it was all Ohio State football. They outscored Iowa 38-3 in the second half, which is the type of performance many expected from the Buckeyes before the contest.

It certainly speaks to just how dominant a squad the Buckeyes, who possess arguably the nation’s best quarterback and one of its better receivers, have. Yet, it’s also a testament to the type of coach Ferentz is, that his teams don’t get the doors blown off by some of the nation’s best- at least not that often.

Ohio State football will now turn their attention to a huge Big Ten clash against Penn State next week. Meanwhile, the Hawkeyes will have to pick up the pieces from this loss and attempt to put a better showing on tape in next week’s game against Northwestern.