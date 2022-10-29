Ohio State football is currently in the midst of a tough matchup against Penn State, with the game heading into the fourth quarter shortly. They’ve unfortunately been without one of their key offensive weapons in the second half as well, with running back Miyan Williams appearing to be injured.

Via Adam Rittenberg:

“Miyan Williams has a hoodie on underneath his uniform. No helmet. He’s out.”

Brutal blow for Ohio State football. They were already dealing with the absence of star wideout Jaxon Smith-Njigba and now, Williams is sidelined. The RB was seen holding his right arm on the bench but also had an ice pack on his knee. It’s unknown at this point if the injury is serious.

Williams had just two carries for nine yards before exiting but on the whole, he’s been very reliable for the Buckeyes, rushing for an average of seven yards per carry and nine touchdowns, forming a lethal partnership with TreVeyon Henderson.

But, they both struggled to get much going on Saturday against the Penn State defense. As of writing, it’s just 16-14 Ohio State. That’s disappointing for a team that scores 49.6 points per game, which is second-most in the country.

Ohio State football currently sits at 7-0 and is looking to stay unbeaten here. Heisman candidate CJ Stroud has completed 20 of 25 passes for 226 yards but no touchdowns. It should be a thrilling ending in University Park between two Big Ten rivals.

Stay tuned for more updates on Miyan Williams’ status moving forward as the Buckeyes face Northwestern next weekend.