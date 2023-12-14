TreVeyon Henderson's next move has Ohio State football fans hanging on to the edge of their seats.

Ohio State football junior running back TreVeyon Henderson has chimed in on his future and the probability of entering the 2024 NFL Draft.

TreVeyon Henderson tweeted on Wednesday he remained undecided about his future, per his X account (via Cleveland.com's Nathan Baird).

“I have never announced nor made a decision on what my next steps would be, excited to see where God leads my next steps though!” Henderson said on social media.

TreVeyon Henderson says he has not yet made a decision on whether he will enter the 2024 NFL draft or stay at Ohio State for his senior season. https://t.co/9lnJzIVReL — Eleven Warriors (@11W) December 13, 2023

Speculations about TreVeyon Henderson declaring for the 2024 NFL Draft became rampant in recent weeks. Henderson sat out three games for Ohio State football due to an upper body injury this season.

Henderson returned with a vengeance and racked up four 100-yard games in five outings. Not only that, but he also became a reliable pass-catching running back as the season wore on.

What's TreVeyon Henderson's next move?

Will he join fellow running back Miyan Williams in the 2024 NFL Draft? The latter declared for the draft after finishing his senior season with the Buckeyes in 2023.

If TreVeyon Henderson decides to forego his senior season in Columbus, OH, he will join Miyan Williams and Marvin Harrison, Jr. in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Harrison, the son of Indianapolis Colts legend Marvin Harrison, will likely become the first wide receiver taken from the draft board. He recently said he wants to excel in the NFL just like his dad.

As for TreVeyon Henderson, he showed his NFL potential as early as his true freshman season in 2021. He had 1,248 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns on 183 carries that year.

Regrettably, injuries have limited Henderson to a combined 16 games in the past two seasons. He has regained some of the otherworldly potential he displayed in 2021.

Now, the bigger question looms: will TreVeyon Henderson remain with Ohio State football or play in the NFL? Let's wait and see.