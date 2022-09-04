C.J. Stroud draws Heisman praise from Marcus Freeman after Ohio State’s comeback win vs. Notre Dame

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud opened up his 2022 Heisman Trophy award candidacy with a crucial performance in the Buckeyes’ non-conference home win over Notre Dame on Saturday. Stroud did not pick up where he left off from the 2022 Rose Bowl Game with a record-breaking showing, although he did anchor two second half touchdown drives to secure the victory against the Fighting Irish.

Numerous NFL scouts were in attendance to watch the game, and many of them sure were there to get a front-row seat to see Stroud lead the Buckeyes offense against a top-five ranked opponent. He orchestrated several keen plays over the course of the matchup, which included completing multiple throws down the sideline.

For one, Stroud connected with Emeka Egbuka for a key 16-yard play in the third quarter of the contest. Even as he had multiple Notre Dame defensive players hustling over to bring him down, Stroud remained cool, calm, and collected to drop in a pinpoint accurate pass to Egbuka.

What a pass and catch. 👀 pic.twitter.com/eGhfxstdgw — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) September 4, 2022

Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman was quite in awe of seeing Stroud complete such plays against his team. Speaking during his post-game press conference, Freeman took some time to laud Stroud, where he noted that the Buckeyes passer’s ability to extend plays and also launch arduous passes make him an early contender for this year’s Heisman Trophy honor.

“He hit three or four of those,” Freeman said. “He’s going out of bounds and I’m looking at him, and in my mind, I’m saying there’s no way that’s a completion. They ended up being completions. Hats off to him.

“There’s a reason why he’s a Heisman Trophy candidate. … And they got a really good team.”

Freeman also gave credit to the Ohio State offense for pulling off the comeback due to several pivotal plays made in the second half.

“They scored with 13 seconds left in third and they scored at the end of the fourth, and we didn’t respond, and we didn’t keep them out of the end zone,” Freeman said. “I think they had four rushing big plays in the fourth quarter. And that is a heartbreaker for defense.”

Next up for Ohio State will be a non-conference home matchup against Arkansas State next week.