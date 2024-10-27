During the blockbuster matchup between Texas and Georgia in Week 8, Longhorns fans created an unprecedented officiating situation. After a questionable pass interference call wiped away an interception, the fans delayed the game by launching a bunch of water bottles onto the field. Once the dust settled and the delay was finished, the officials changed the call and picked up the flag and the interception stood. Ohio State fans certainly took notice.

Even if they got to the right call in the end, the officials in that game in Austin set has opened a can of worms that is going to be difficult to close. The precedent has now been set that, if a fanbase doesn't like a call, they can throw things on the field in an attempt to get the call changed.

During the game between No. 4 Ohio State and Nebraska on Saturday, Ohio State linebacker Arvell Reese was ejected on a debatable targeting call during the fourth quarter. After a long review, the call was upheld, and the Ohio State fans let the officials hear about it, according to Amie Just of the Lincoln Journal Star.

Despite the call, the Ohio State defense was able to come up with a big stop and seal a 21-17 win that was much closer than many thought it would be. The defense was asked to bail the offense out time and time again, and it did. In addition to the stop on the final drive, the Buckeyes held firm during a goal line stand after an interception earlier in the game.

Despite a performance that may not have passed the “eye test,” Ohio State did well to pick up a win to improve to 6-1. The Buckeyes can now turn their full attention to one of the biggest games of the college football season next Saturday when the Buckeyes take on Penn State in Happy Valley. Ohio State likely needs a win in that one to stay in the Big Ten title hunt, so they will have to find another level than what they brought against Nebraska on Saturday.