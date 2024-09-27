Ohio State football is getting some big news as it prepares to start Big Ten play. Defensive tackle Tyleik Williams is expected to be available to play Saturday against Michigan State, per ESPN. Williams missed the Buckeyes' recent game against Marshall due to an undisclosed injury. He's practiced this week in Columbus and coach Ryan Day seems pleased with his progress.

Williams is a major impact player on the team's defensive line. The defensive tackle has nine total tackles this season, to go with 1.5 sacks. Williams recorded seven tackles in the team's opening game against Akron, flying all over the field. He had a career high 54 stops in 2023.

Ohio State football is 3-0 heading into the team's game Saturday with the Spartans. The Buckeyes have victories this season over Akron, Marshall and Western Michigan.

Ohio State football is the favorite to win the Big Ten this year

The Buckeyes have made quick work of their first three opponents this season, although the team did give up 14 points to Marshall. The Ohio State football defense has allowed just 20 total points in three games. With Williams on the field, the team gave up a total of 6 points in two contests. He's clearly making a huge difference on this unit.

The defensive tackle is in his fourth season in Columbus. In his career, he's posted 10.5 sacks. Williams also has a total of 100 tackles, with 42 solo stops during his tenure. He finished the 2023 campaign as Second-Team All-Big Ten. His return is undoubtedly good news for Buckeyes fans, who want the team to make powerful statements and win games throughout the Big Ten conference schedule.

Ohio State is favored to win the Big Ten this year. The squad has many advocates including former Buckeyes coach Urban Meyer. Meyer says this team is as talented as any Ohio State squad he has seen, despite Marvin Harrison Jr. and several other departures from last year.

The Buckeyes are also looking for a College Football Playoff appearance, after losing to Michigan three years in a row. The rubber is about to meet the road as the Buckeyes meet the Spartans in the team's first conference game. Ohio State has several challengers for the Big Ten crown, including Michigan. Those Wolverines play Ohio State later in the year.

Ohio State and Michigan State play Saturday at 7:30 Eastern. Michigan State is 3-1 on the season, with its only loss against Boston College.