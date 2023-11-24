Ohio State football's quarterback, Kyle McCord, trolled rival Michigan ahead of their massive rivalry game.

The Ohio State football team aims to maintain their undefeated record against Michigan on Saturday. It should be a great game, as both teams need a win to stay in the playoff race. A loss could be detrimental for both the Buckeyes and the Wolverines.

However, Ohio State quarterback, Kyle McCord used his NIL deal to troll Michigan ahead of the biggest football game of the season, per Pete Nakos of On3. In the clip, they cover the letter “M” was covered by an “X” in the subtitles. Which is common to see from Ohio State head for this rivalry game.

“Ohio State quarterback Kyle McCord signed a season-long NIL deal with Dr Pepper earlier this year. Ahead of The Game, he’s released a Michigan-themed advertisement. He has a $857K On3 NIL Valuation.”

Just a perfectly subtle troll. McCord didn't go over the top at all. In fact, anyone who isn't as familiar with the rivalry probably didn't even notice the troll job until it was pointed out. So, for that reason, Ohio State's starting quarterback deserves a massive win for trolling Michigan ahead of their football game.

With that said, this should be a fun contest. Although the Wolverines will be without Jim Harbaugh, they've continued to play like a true title contender their last two games. Meanwhile, Ohio State football is playing like a true title contender themselves.

Tensions will be high. So, make sure to tune into the Ohio State-Michigan game, as it has all of the makings to be the game of the year this college football season.