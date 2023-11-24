The Game. 11-0 Ohio State vs. 11-0 Michigan. The #2 and #3 teams in the country. Everything on the line. Need I say more?

The biggest game of the 2023 college football regular season is here. It's The Game, with Ohio State traveling to Ann Arbor to take on Michigan. Both teams are 11-0. They are No. 2 and No. 3 in the College Football Playoff Committee's rankings. The winner is into the BIG 10 Championship game and a lock for the playoff, while the loser's fate is out of their hands.

Michigan rides into this one without Jim Harbaugh but as favorites over Ohio State for the first time in four years. Ohio State is ranked higher than its northern rival but has lost twice in a row to the Wolverines for the first time since the turn of the century. Ryan Day has faced questions all year despite his sterling record so far, and three losses in a row to Michigan despite his other success may put him in hot water. The stakes could not be higher for these two teams. Here's how to watch.

Ohio State vs. Michigan: How to watch

The Game. Fox. Noon. That's the important info and all you really need to know. Fox reaps the reward of their BIG 10 contract come Thanksgiving every year because Ohio State vs. Michigan is a guaranteed big draw. Last year's top-three matchup, much like this year's situation, drew the most viewers to a college football regular season game since 2011. If you can't access Fox for any reason, you can also stream the game via fuboTV for no additional cost to your subscription.

Date: Saturday, November 25, 12:00 p.m. EST

Location: Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, MI

T.V. channel: FOX | Live stream: fuboTV (click for a free trial)

FanDuel Odds: Michigan -3.5 | O/U 46.5

Ohio State vs. Michigan: history of The Game

Ohio State and Michigan first played all the way back in 1897, a game the Wolverines won 34-0. They played next in 1900 a 0-0 tie. Since then, barring a brief pause in the 1910s and the lost 2020 COVID season, these two eternal rivals have played every year since. Across 117 all-time meetings proceeding this one, Michigan leads the series 60-51-6. This game is more than a rivalry. It's a matchup between the two winningest programs of all time by number of games won and two of the top three by winning percentage. It's a blood feud that starts fights and divides families. And it's the measuring stick each team uses to determine the success of their season.

Michigan's dominance reigned supreme for the first several decades of the rivalry, with few exceptions. But under legendary coach Woody Hayes, Ohio State took control for much of the mid-20th century; before Michigan legend Bo Schembechler came to town. The 1980s and 1990s largely belonged to the Wolverines, while the Buckeyes have won 17 matchups(including one vacated win) since 2000. Saturday's edition of The Game will be the 14th time the Buckeyes and Wolverines play with both teams ranked in the top five. Ohio State leads that series 7-5-1. But since 1977, Michigan is 5-2 in these matchups, including wins in 2021 and 2022. However, that does include Ohio State's win in 2006's “Game of the Century” in the only matchup between Ohio State and Michigan where both teams were ranked in the top two.

Ohio State storylines

The Buckeyes have lost twice in a row to Michigan in 2021 and 2022. Three in a row, all with both teams ranked in the top five, is what's at stake. More than a perfect regular season. More than a shot at a national title. Ohio State hasn't lost to Michigan three times in a row since 1995-1997. For all that Ryan Day has accomplished at Ohio State, that could end up being his legacy in Columbus. He has quite a talented roster at his disposal, though. Kyle McCord has been very efficient and effective under center. TreVeyon Henderson has returned to the starting lineup after injury and is back to tearing up defenses on the ground. And, of course, Marvin Harrison Jr. has been the star of the show on the outside as well. The Buckeyes' defense has been even better than their offense. They've suffocated teams, allowing just over nine points per game, good for the second-best mark in the country.

Both of their past two losses to Michigan have featured dramatic second-half collapses and over 40 points surrendered to their opponents. Should that happen again, change will almost certainly come to Columbus. Ohio State has proven they can play 60 minutes and beat good teams so far this year. But they haven't played a truly great team yet, and they haven't shown an ability to do that over the last three years. The Buckeyes find themselves in an unfamiliar spot: Underdogs. Against Michigan. And if they lean into that chip on their shoulder, they might just find the mental and physical strength to finally finish off the Wolverines.

Michigan storylines

Michigan is relishing the opportunity to deal yet another death blow to their rival's playoff hopes for the third year in a row. The Wolverines have unfinished business in the College Football Playoff and have been the best program for the past several years outside of Georgia. They've simply failed to get it done when it's mattered most. And despite their 11-0 record, this year has been anything but smooth sailing. Sure, it's largely due to their own sign-stealing scheme that was made public and resulted in a three-game suspension of coach Jim Harbaugh. But Michigan is doing everything they can to use it as motivation for themselves. And they'll likely need it, too, as Harbaugh will not be on the sideline for this game.

Despite all the … “adversity,” Michigan has been perhaps the most complete team in the country this year. They've scored at an impressive 38.3 point per game clip, good for 11th best in the country. And they're the only team in the country allowing fewer points than Ohio State, at a flat 9.0 ppg. JJ McCarthy has led the charge on offense with elite efficiency, completing 73.8 percent of his passes. Blake Corum leads a bullying running game out of the backfield. Jaylen Harrell and Josaiah Stewart lead the line on defense with 5.5 and 4.5 sacks, respectively. Michigan has managed to put away their rival with late blitzes of points in the fourth quarter and will look to finish off this game at home in a similar style.

Will they rally behind the absence of their leader or simply fall apart?