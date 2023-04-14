Matthew Wadleigh was born and raised in Oceanside and resides in Fresno. He lives with his wife and two dogs. He is a huge Southern California sports fan and a retired member of the Fresno State drumline.

The college football season is approaching slowly, but Spring Games are taking place nationwide. The Ohio State Buckeyes have theirs on Saturday, but quarterback Devin Brown is set to miss that contest. Nonetheless, one name that keeps surfacing in coaching rumors across the sport is Urban Meyer.

Meyer was with Utah, Florida, and Ohio State before making a move to the NFL and fizzling out with a disappointing run as Jacksonville Jaguars head coach. It doesn’t look like Urban Meyer is interested in returning to coaching, at least for now, per The Columbus Dispatch (subscription required).

“That book’s closed. It’s going to be TV and grandfather.”

This shouldn’t be a surprise. Yes, Urban Meyer was one of the best college coaches during his era. However, his run with the Jaguars was filled with drama, and his transition to the broadcast booth has been seamless, not to mention his salary is just as good — if not better. But he’s been there, done that, and made his money.

Nebraska fans pleaded for Meyer to be the head coach, but the Cornhuskers ultimately decided to hire Matt Rhule, another college coach who fizzled out in the NFL.

Meyer has found a home with Fox Sports in the broadcast industry, and transitioning back to coaching would be a massive grind for him now.

Perhaps Meyer will change his mind in a few years, but he seems content with doing TV for now. Any fans holding out hope for Urban Meyer should probably put that dream to bed.