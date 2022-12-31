By Quinn Allen · 2 min read

The Ohio State Buckeyes head into Saturday’s College Football Playoff Semifinal as a clear underdog against defending champions Georgia. And if you’re asking CFB analyst Lee Corso if they have any chance of winning this game, he is increasingly confident the Bulldogs will roll over the Big Ten standouts.

Via Brad Galli:

“Lee Corso on College GameDay: “Ohio State’s chances in this game are between none and none.”

Need some motivation Ohio State? There it is. Ryan Day’s squad is the lowest-ranked team in the Playoff after getting annihilated in the Big Ten championship by Michigan in their last game. To be frank, no one thinks they’re going to beat the Bulldogs, who are arguably the best program in the nation.

But, the Buckeyes can’t be taken lightly, either. They have something to prove after the beatdown from the Wolverines and we can’t forget how electric this offense is. CJ Stroud just threw for 3,340 yards, 37 touchdowns, and just two picks en route to helping Ohio State score 44.5 points per game, the second-most in the country. Marvin Harrison Jr is an absolute stud out wide and so is Emeka Egbuka. In the backfield, Miyan Williams is coming off a fantastic campaign.

Georgia’s defense is elite, but Day’s group should be able to score some points. The question is, can they stop the Bulldogs from scoring? The Buckeyes were rather stout defensively during the regular season but Stetson Bennett and Co. were unstoppable all year long.

Needless to say, it’ll be an interesting affair in Atlanta. This could very well be a high-scoring affair.